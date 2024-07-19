Samsung’s Ambitious Plan for a Thinner and Lighter Foldable Smartphone

While Samsung’s recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold6 boasts impressive features, its thickness of 12.1mm when folded leaves room for improvement, especially when compared to some Chinese competitors. Recognizing this, Samsung is already actively pursuing a slimmer and lighter design for its next foldable smartphone.

Inspired by the Galaxy S24 Series: A Slimmer Profile

Sources indicate that TM Roh, the head of Samsung’s MX team, has set a clear directive: develop an “extra slim foldable smartphone.” Industry insiders suggest that Roh envisions a device with a folded thickness similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which measures 8.6mm. If achieved, this would represent a significant reduction of 3.5mm compared to the Fold6. This would also make the new foldable phone 1.3mm thinner than the previous year’s model, the Fold5.

Shedding Weight and a Potential “Fold6 Slim”

In addition to slimming down, the MX team is focused on reducing the overall weight of the next foldable to under 239g, matching the current weight of the Fold6. Rumors have also surfaced about a potential “Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim” model, which could debut by the end of 2024 with a 10mm folded thickness and an 8″ folding screen, exceeding the Fold6’s 7.6″ display.

Software Enhancements: Tailored Content and Apps

Samsung isn’t solely focused on hardware improvements. The company is investing in developing content and applications optimized for the unique foldable form factor. Collaborations with Google and other Android app developers are aimed at enhancing the user experience and maximizing the potential of foldable devices.

Innovation in Action: Overcoming Challenges

Achieving a significantly thinner and lighter foldable smartphone presents numerous engineering challenges, particularly in areas like battery capacity, hinge design, and structural integrity. However, Samsung’s track record of innovation and dedication to pushing technological boundaries suggests that the company is committed to overcoming these obstacles. If successful, Samsung’s next foldable could redefine the standards for slimness and portability in the foldable smartphone market.

By focusing on both hardware and software enhancements, Samsung aims to create a foldable smartphone that not only impresses with its svelte design but also delivers a seamless and engaging user experience.