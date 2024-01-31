Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series Debuts in India with Exclusive Offers

Samsung has announced the release of its Galaxy S24 series in India, featuring the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. These smartphones, manufactured at Samsung’s Noida factory, incorporate advanced features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist. The Galaxy S24 series also introduces the ‘Circle to Search’ feature in collaboration with Google, allowing intuitive, gesture-driven searches.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 series includes the S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24 models with advanced AI capabilities.

Features include Live Translate, an AI-powered Samsung Keyboard, and the new ‘Circle to Search’ with Google.

The series boasts enhanced camera technology, including the Quad Tele System and upgraded Nightography capabilities.

Samsung introduces AI editing tools and the new Instant Slow-mo feature in the series.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and has a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber for improved performance.

The series offers extended product lifecycle with up to seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates.

Launch offers include benefits up to INR 12000 for the S24 Ultra and S24+ models, and INR 10000 for the S24 model, along with No Cost EMI options.

The Galaxy S24 series signifies a major advancement in smartphone technology with features like a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools in the ProVisual Engine, enhancing the image-capturing capabilities. The series also includes improvements in display and durability, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra featuring Corning Gorilla Armor and a titanium frame for increased longevity.

Security is a top priority for the new series, secured by Samsung Knox, which offers end-to-end secure hardware and real-time threat detection. Users also have the option to control their data usage in AI features through Advanced Intelligence settings.

In terms of availability and pricing, the Galaxy S24 series is available in various configurations, with prices starting at INR 79,999 for the base model of the Galaxy S24 and going up to INR 159,999 for the highest configuration of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

To incentivize purchases, Samsung is offering significant benefits for early buyers. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will receive benefits worth INR 12000, whereas those opting for the Galaxy S24 can avail benefits worth INR 10000. Additionally, consumers can opt for No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months. These offers aim to make the latest technology more accessible to a wider audience in India.