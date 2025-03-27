Secureye Unveils PHOENIX IP Camera Series for Advanced Surveillance

Secureye, a security solutions provider, has announced the release of its PHOENIX IP Camera Series. The new lineup aims to provide enhanced security and monitoring capabilities for both residential and commercial users. Launched on March 26, 2025, the PHOENIX series features several models, including the Phoenix Vivid Pro, Phoenix Color Master, and Phoenix Pro, with resolution options ranging from 2MP to 8MP.

The cameras are designed to meet diverse security needs, offering solutions for indoor and outdoor monitoring, night vision, and wide-area coverage. Key features include high-resolution imaging for clear footage and AI-powered capabilities for intelligent surveillance and analysis. The panoramic view functionality allows for comprehensive monitoring, while specific models offer auto-tracking, white light illumination, and PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) features to improve coverage and operational effectiveness.

Secureye emphasizes its support for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, stating that many of its products, including the PHOENIX series, are designed and manufactured in India. This focus aligns with the company’s commitment to quality production and contributing to the Indian economy.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director of Secureye, stated that the PHOENIX IP Camera Series demonstrates the company’s focus on advancements within the security sector. He added that the series’ advanced features and smart capabilities are intended to provide customers with improved surveillance and increased security.

The PHOENIX IP Camera Series is available for purchase through Secureye’s authorized dealers and distributors across India. Customers can also buy the cameras via the Secureye website, Amazon, and the Government e-Marketplace (GEM). The series comes with a standard warranty ranging from one to three years, offering customers assurance with their purchase.

The introduction of the PHOENIX IP Camera Series marks a significant development for Secureye as it continues to develop surveillance technology with a focus on reliability.