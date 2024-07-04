Sennheiser and Q-SYS Redefine Future Meetings with Cutting-Edge Conferencing Solutions

Sennheiser, a global leader in audio technology, and Q-SYS, a division of QSC, LLC, recently showcased their groundbreaking advancements in conferencing technology, aiming to revolutionize the way meetings are conducted. The joint experience event attracted over 241 professionals from the Audio & Visual industry, who were eager to explore the immersive conferencing solutions presented by the two companies.

Sennheiser’s Tru Voicelift: Elevating Audio Clarity and Intelligibility

Sennheiser introduced its Tru Voicelift solutions as part of the TeamConnect Family, highlighting superior audio clarity and intelligibility for enhanced communication in professional settings. The event showcased the seamless integration and advanced capabilities of Q-SYS and Sennheiser products, setting a new standard for the AV industry. Attendees experienced a setup with five Sennheiser TCC2 and TCCM microphones, ten Q-SYS NL-P4 PoE loudspeakers, and a Q-SYS Core 110F processor with Q-SYS Vision Suite as the platform. This allowed them to witness the benefits of Sennheiser’s TruVoiceLift technology firsthand, ensuring clear audio throughout the room without the need for additional microphones.

Q-SYS VisionSuite and ACPR Plugin: Intelligent Audio-Based Camera Switching

The demonstration also featured the ACPR (Automatic Camera Preset Recall) plugin of Vision Suite. This intelligent feature automatically switches cameras to frame the active speaker based on audio data from the microphones, ensuring everyone is seen clearly during hybrid meetings or presentations.

Leadership Quotes

Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication at Sennheiser India, emphasized Sennheiser’s commitment to redefining unified communications, stating that the integration of Tru Voicelift solutions into the TeamConnect Family reflects their vision to transform business communication. He also highlighted the partnership with Q-SYS, which has established new benchmarks in high-impact collaboration spaces.

Rajesh Mittal, Vice President, India & SAARC, and Managing Director of QSC India Pvt Ltd, expressed excitement about hosting the event and showcasing the integrated offering that Sennheiser and Q-SYS bring to the table. He highlighted the introduction of Q-SYS VisionSuite and ACPR plug-ins, along with Sennheiser Tru VoiceLift, as key advancements in redefining the standards of business communication.

For more information, please visit www.sennheiser.com and www.qsys.com/visionsuite.