Sennheiser Introduces AMBEO Soundbar Mini for Compact Spaces

The AMBEO Soundbar experience by Sennheiser is now accessible in a smaller footprint with the launch of the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini. This new product offers up to 7.1.4 virtualization, enhancing even the most compact spaces with spatial audio.

Key Highlights:

Compact design suitable for various setups.

Features 250 Watts of amplification powering four full-range drivers and dual four-inch subwoofers.

Multiple audio modes for a tailored listening experience.

Integration with Sennheiser Smart Control App for easy management.

Collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS2.

Alexa Built-In and compatibility with Google Assistant and Siri.

Supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MPEG-H Audio, and 360 Reality Audio6 formats.

Available for INR 74,990 on the brand’s webshop, Amazon.in, and other outlets in India.

Vijay Sharma, General Manager, Sennheiser Consumer Business India, commented on the Sennheiser AMBEO technology, which provides users with 3D sound from a single source in various home entertainment spaces.

Compact and Functional The AMBEO Soundbar Mini is smaller in volume compared to its Soundbar Plus counterpart. Measuring 70 x 10 x 6.5 cm, it fits well with most TV or monitor setups. With 250 Watts of class D amplification, it powers four full-range drivers and two four-inch subwoofers. The Soundbar also offers content-specific presets, a Voice enhancement option, and a Night mode. It integrates easily with eARC-enabled TVs or monitors through its HDMI1 input and is compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control App for streamlined features and updates.

Collaborative Technology The 3D sound of the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini stems from a collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS2. The Mini is equipped with four integrated microphones. These mics not only serve the AMBEO room calibration but also support Alexa voice assistant commands due to its built-in Alexa feature. Furthermore, users can connect to the Mini through Chromecast Built-In™ and AirPlay®5 using Google Assistant or Siri-enabled devices.

The Mini also employs the AMBEO|OS operating system, allowing for calibration that adjusts to different room conditions. It supports various audio codecs and offers extensive digital music service compatibility via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This ensures quality sound from popular streaming platforms like Spotify, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and Apple Music®. Users can integrate the Mini as a Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and AirPlay 2 device. For those who prefer stronger bass, there’s an option to wirelessly connect the Soundbar to Sennheiser AMBEO Subs.

Availability Starting today, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini is available at INR 74,990 on www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in, and various electronic outlets across India.