Sennheiser Launches ACCENTUM Plus Headphones in India

Sennheiser has started selling its ACCENTUM Plus headphones in India, marking a significant addition to its product lineup with features aimed at enhancing the audio experience for users. The headphones are available in black and white variants, priced at INR 15,990, and can be purchased from Sennheiser’s official webshop and Amazon.in.

Key Highlights:

The ACCENTUM Plus headphones are designed to offer a mix of comfort, durability, and sound quality. They incorporate Sennheiser’s acoustic expertise and include features such as touch-gesture controls, Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and a luxurious build aimed at providing a superior headphone listening experience.

The headphones boast a 50-hour battery life and support Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring a stable wireless connection. They also feature a proprietary 37mm dynamic transducer and Sennheiser’s Sound Personalization mode, allowing for customized audio based on the user’s preferences. The Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) functionality is optimized for commuters, adapting to ambient noise changes to minimize distractions.

Additionally, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones come with a quick charge feature, offering an extra 5 hours of listening time with approximately 10 minutes of charging. They also serve as an audio interface when connected to a laptop via the included USB-C cable, suitable for streaming music or voice communication. The headphones are designed for ease of travel, folding flat and including a protective zip-storage case for organization and protection.