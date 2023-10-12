SENS SMART TVs Achieves Strong Sales on Flipkart

SENS SMART TVs has reported a strong sales performance on Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace. The brand’s growth has been attributed to the increasing demand for its UHD and QLED models and the expanded product line.

Key Highlights:

Significant sales growth on Flipkart.

Introduction of UHD and QLED models causing a rise in Average Selling Price (ASP).

Expanded product range from 32 to 65 inches, with 15 different SKUs.

Partnership with Bollywood couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, as brand ambassadors.

Features include latest Google TV Operating System, Dolby Atmos audio technology, Lumisens & Flurosens panel technologies, and more.

2-Year panel warranty offered.

Complimentary Times Prime membership for a limited period.

Nationwide service with 550+ service centres covering 19,000+ pin codes.

SENS SMART TV has broadened its product line-up, now offering a range of televisions from 32 to 65 inches, with 15 different SKUs. This move reflects a change in consumer preferences towards larger screen models.

The brand’s association with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh aims to connect with the millennial demographic.

Distinct Features of SENS SMART TVs:

Combining American design with Indian manufacturing.

Integration of the latest Google TV Operating System.

Audio quality enhanced with Dolby Atmos.

Lumisens & Flurosens panel technologies ensuring superior visual quality.

Sleek, bezel-less design.

Extended 2-year panel warranty.

A limited-time offer of a complimentary Times Prime Annual Membership with every purchase.

Availability across India with comprehensive service support.

Vidhi Jaina, Director at SENS, remarked on the brand’s achievement, emphasizing their commitment to delivering top-notch technology and value. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President at Flipkart, highlighted the partnership with SENS SMART TV, aligning with Flipkart’s vision to cater to evolving customer preferences.

SENS TV offers 15 television models, ranging from 32 to 65 inches, with competitive pricing during The Big Billion Days sale. The brand’s positive reception is evident from its 4+ star rating on Flipkart.

As the brand continues to grow in the Indian market, consumers can expect more product introductions and technological innovations. For more details on SENS SMART TVs, visit: SENS Worldwide.