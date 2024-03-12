Shahid Kapoor to Endorse realme’s NARZO 70 Pro 5G

realme announced the partnership with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its upcoming smartphone, the NARZO 70 Pro 5G. The collaboration highlights the smartphone’s focus on enhancing low-light photography capabilities, preceding its eagerly awaited launch. This partnership underlines realme’s commitment to merging innovative technology with stylish design, aiming to attract younger consumers.

Key Highlights:

Shahid Kapoor joins realme as the brand ambassador for the NARZO 70 Pro 5G.

The NARZO 70 Pro 5G aims to redefine low-light photography standards.

realme’s partnership with Kapoor seeks to appeal to millennial and Gen Z consumers.

The official announcement aligns with the upcoming launch, highlighting the phone’s anticipated impact on the smartphone market.

Tao Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer at realme India, expressed enthusiasm for Kapoor’s addition to the realme family, emphasizing the synergy between Kapoor’s appeal and the brand’s values. Zhang believes Kapoor’s participation will enhance the NARZO series’ appeal and strengthen the brand’s connection with Indian youth.

Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about joining the realme Narzo family, praising the brand for its innovation and commitment to reflecting the vibrant spirit of today’s youth. Kapoor looks forward to representing a brand that aligns with his pursuit of perfection and resonates with the goals of younger generations.

The NARZO 70 Pro 5G is expected to make significant contributions to the smartphone market, offering advanced features, high performance, and a design that caters to discerning customers.