SHARP Announces New Chairman for India Operations

SHARP has named Sujai Karampuri as the Chairman of its India Business, starting from March 1, 2024. Karampuri will lead the Display Business and aim to enhance SHARP’s presence in the Indian market through strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfers.

Key Highlights:

Sujai Karampuri appointed as SHARP India Chairman from March 1, 2024.

Focus on strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfer.

Expansion in display and consumer electronics sectors.

Development of smartphone components, camera modules, and more.

Karampuri brings extensive leadership experience from various roles in the Telangana State Government.

Karampuri comes with a strong background in strategic business and technology development across multiple sectors, including Electronics & Semiconductors, Broadband, and Wireless communications. His role will be crucial in SHARP’s strategy to expand its footprint in India, promoting its consumer electronics brand, and developing strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfer. This includes the development of smartphone components, camera modules, TV panels, precision engineering solutions, sensors, and semiconductors.

With a significant leadership experience in the Telangana State Government, Karampuri’s appointment marks a new phase of strategic cooperation, innovation, and growth for SHARP in India.

Robert Wu, CEO of SHARP, highlighted the strategic importance of India as a market and expressed confidence in Karampuri’s leadership to advance SHARP’s objectives in the region. Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India), also welcomed Karampuri, emphasizing his alignment with SHARP’s mission to deliver innovative solutions to the Indian market.

In his statement, Karampuri expressed his honor in taking on the role and his confidence in SHARP’s potential for success in India. He emphasized the importance of SHARP’s core values of Sincerity and Creativity in contributing to India’s ambitions in electronics, display, and semiconductor sectors, and expressed eagerness to build long-term relationships with partners in India.