SHARP Business Systems (India) Launches Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board to Transform Communication in Workspaces and Classrooms

SHARP Business Systems (India) has officially introduced the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board, a Made in India solution designed to meet the evolving needs of B2B customers. This advanced Interactive Smart Board aims to reshape communication and teamwork in modern workplaces and educational institutions by combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features.

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board was unveiled at the SHARP Connect Zone customer roadshow in Hyderabad, an event attended by over 300+ participants, including representatives from SMEs, large corporates, and SHARP partners. The event also featured a Customer Experience Zone that highlighted SHARP’s diverse product lineup, including Multifunctional Printers, Interactive Large Format Displays, Non-Interactive Large Format Displays, Dynabook Laptops, and Air Purifiers.

This game-changing innovation is expected to set a new benchmark in visual communication, offering unmatched flexibility, clarity, and interactivity for both businesses and classrooms.

Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board – Advanced Display for Enhanced Collaboration

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board is designed to enhance collaboration in conference rooms, classrooms, and creative spaces. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch sizes, the board features a 4K LCD display capable of delivering up to 1.07 billion colors. The 65-inch model offers a brightness level of 350 cd/m², while the larger variants provide 400 cd/m², ensuring vivid visuals for engaging presentations.

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board offers a contrast ratio of 1200:1, enhancing the visual experience during meetings and lectures. With a USB Type C interface, the board simplifies connectivity by integrating audio, video, touch, camera, and microphone functionalities into a single cable.

Advanced IR touch technology supports up to 40 simultaneous touch points, making collaboration smooth and interactive. The built-in Android OS controller provides direct access to applications without needing external devices, while the optional OPS slot enables seamless PC integration, making the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board a highly versatile tool for various environments.

Advanced Audio-Visual and Seamless Integration Features

Engineered to meet the needs of modern collaboration, the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board incorporates advanced audio-visual solutions, including a high-performance 8MP camera and an 8-microphone array. These features ensure crystal-clear video conferencing, making remote meetings more efficient and productive.

The intuitive built-in Pen Software simplifies access to essential functions, such as split-screen viewing and on-screen annotation, enhancing both productive discussions and informed decision-making.

The K-Share Projection Software allows effortless screen casting and content sharing across iPads, Smartphones, and PCs, creating a truly interactive environment for teams and students. To ensure consistent performance, the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board supports automatic over-the-air (OTA) updates, which maintain optimal performance and system stability without disrupting operations.

Built for Durability and Designed for Versatility

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board features a robust, dustproof design, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in challenging environments. Its durability and advanced capabilities make it ideal for use across diverse sectors, including Large Enterprises, Government Institutions, Education, SMEs, Hospitality, and Healthcare.

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board combines versatility with user-friendly features, making it suitable for executive briefing centers, co-working spaces, training sessions, and collaborative meetings where dynamic discussions and content sharing are essential.

Leadership Insights on the Launch

Expressing excitement about the launch, Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India), said, “We are pleased to introduce Pixel Edge, a Made in India Interactive Smart Board developed specifically for B2B customers. This innovative product significantly enhances collaboration and communication, demonstrating our commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology tailored to the changing requirements of businesses and educational institutions.”

Sukhdev Singh, President of Smart Business Solutions, also commented, “With Pixel Edge, we are transforming how collaboration and learning happen. By integrating advanced features with a user-friendly interface, Pixel Edge empowers teams and educators to boost productivity and creativity. We are confident this Interactive Smart Board will redefine meetings and classrooms, making every session more engaging and effective.”

Elevate Collaboration with Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board

The Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board serves as a versatile Professional Large Format Display that enhances collaboration across meeting rooms, classrooms, training sessions, and executive briefing centers. Its seamless connectivity and intuitive design enable teams to engage more effectively, encouraging both creativity and productivity.

Available for purchase through SHARP offices, authorized dealers, and on GeM (Government E-Marketplace) across India, the Pixel Edge Interactive Smart Board series starts at an MRP of Rs. 275,000.

Experience the future of interactive collaboration with Pixel Edge, designed to transform how we work, teach, and engage.