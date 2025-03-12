Simple Energy Expands EV Lineup with the Launch of Simple OneS Electric Scooter

Simple Energy, a leading clean tech startup, has introduced its latest electric scooter, the Simple OneS, priced at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom). Designed for efficiency and affordability, the new scooter offers an IDC range of 181 km, making it one of the most long-range electric two-wheelers in its segment. This model enhances the company’s portfolio, which now includes Simple One Gen 1.5 and Simple OneS.

Performance and Specifications

The Simple OneS is equipped with an 8.5kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh fixed battery, ensuring a seamless and powerful riding experience. With a top speed of 105 km/h, it accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.55 seconds in Sonic mode, making it the quickest in its price category.

Availability and Expansion Plans

Customers can purchase the Simple OneS across 15 Simple Energy showrooms in Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kochi. The company aims to further strengthen its retail presence by launching 150 new stores and establishing 200 service centers across India by FY’ 2026.

Company Growth and Vision

Founded in 2019 by Suhas Rajkumar and Shreshth Mishra, Simple Energy continues to push the boundaries of smart mobility with its high-performance EVs. Its advanced manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, has an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles. The company has secured backing from angel investors and prominent family offices, including Balamurugan Arumugam, Apar Industries’ promoters, the Haran family office, Dr. A Velumani’s family office, and the Vasavi family office.

CEO’s Perspective

Commenting on the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO of Simple Energy, stated, “Innovation is an ongoing journey, and we are thrilled to introduce Simple OneS, offering the best range in its price segment. Our mission has always been to develop smarter solutions, making premium EV technology more accessible. With enhanced features and improved affordability, we are committed to redefining electric mobility and shaping the future of sustainable transportation in India.”

The Future of Smart Mobility

With its latest EV, Simple Energy continues to revolutionize electric transportation by offering sustainable, intelligent, and high-performance solutions. By expanding its footprint and constantly innovating, the company is set to play a crucial role in India’s EV adoption journey.