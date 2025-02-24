Skoda Kodiaq Discontinues, 2025 Model Confirmed

Skoda Kodiaq sales end in India. Next-generation model set for launch by May 2025. Get details on the new Kodiaq and its features.

Skoda Auto India discontinues the current generation Kodiaq SUV. The company prepares for the launch of the next-generation Kodiaq. The new model is expected to arrive in India by May 2025. This decision impacts current and potential Kodiaq buyers.

The discontinuation of the existing Kodiaq follows global updates to the model. Skoda reveals the new generation Kodiaq in late 2023. This new model features design changes and technological advancements. Skoda Auto India plans to bring these changes to the Indian market.

Sales of the current Kodiaq in India cease immediately. Dealerships stop taking new orders. Existing orders are fulfilled. Skoda Auto India focuses on clearing existing inventory. This move prepares for the new model’s arrival.

The next-generation Kodiaq showcases a redesigned exterior. It features a larger grille and redesigned LED headlights. The interior receives a complete overhaul. A 13-inch infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster are key features. The new Kodiaq offers improved passenger space. This improvement results from a longer wheelbase.

Engine options for the Indian market remain a point of interest. Global models feature petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Indian version is likely to feature petrol engines. Skoda Auto India prioritizes petrol engines due to market demand and emission regulations.

Safety features improve in the new Kodiaq. Advanced driver assistance systems are included. These systems provide features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Skoda Auto focuses on increased safety.

The 2025 Kodiaq is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform. This platform allows for improved handling and comfort. It supports various powertrain options. The platform also enables advanced technology integration.

Skoda Auto India aims to maintain a premium positioning for the Kodiaq. The price of the new model is expected to increase. This increase reflects the added features and technology. The company targets buyers seeking a premium SUV.

The current Kodiaq faced competition from SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster. The new generation Kodiaq aims to strengthen its position. It targets buyers who value design, technology, and comfort.

Skoda Auto India works on building its sales and service network. This network expansion supports the launch of new models. The company focuses on improving customer experience. They want to ensure a smooth transition for Kodiaq owners.

The discontinuation of the current Kodiaq creates a gap in Skoda’s SUV lineup. This gap is temporary. It closes with the arrival of the new model. Skoda Auto India plans to conduct extensive testing of the new Kodiaq in Indian conditions. This testing ensures the vehicle’s suitability for the market.

Skoda Auto India’s move reflects a strategy to refresh its product portfolio. The company aims to introduce new models and technology. This strategy strengthens its presence in the Indian market. The company also focuses on localizing production. This localization will help reduce costs.

The new Kodiaq’s launch is a significant event for Skoda Auto India. The company expects the model to contribute to its sales growth. The new model targets buyers who seek a premium SUV with advanced features.

The company plans to provide detailed information about the Indian version of the Kodiaq closer to the launch date. This information includes engine specifications, features, and pricing. Skoda Auto India is confident that the new Kodiaq will meet the expectations of Indian customers.