Skullcandy Smokin’ Buds Review – Buy these for the crisp clear audio!

Skullcandy’s Smokin’ Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, priced at Rs 7999, offer a blend of quality sound with a focus on balancing bass and clarity. Despite their simple design and plastic build, these earbuds aim to deliver an audio experience that challenges the usual expectations from budget TWS earphones. Skullcandy is targeting users who want good sound without a high price, making the Smokin’ Buds a notable option for those seeking value and performance in their audio devices.

Skullcandy Smokin Buds Specifications

6mm drivers

Balanced sound with focus on clarity

3 EQ modes (music, movie, podcast)

20 hours total (buds + charging case)

Rapid Charge (10 minutes charging provides 2 hours of playtime)

Skullcandy Smokin Buds Design

The Smokin’ Buds are a solid choice for budget-minded listeners who prioritize comfort over flashy features. They’re encased in a simple, matte charging case and the buds themselves are lightweight plastic with a minimalist design. This translates to surprising comfort – you won’t get ear fatigue during long listening sessions, whether you’re binging a show or hitting the gym. The snug fit ensures they’ll stay put during even moderately intense workouts.

However, the all-plastic build feels a bit cheap, especially compared to some other options in this price range. There’s also a serious lack of style with only one color option available. If you’re looking for something that pops or prioritizes a super-premium feel, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

The Smokin’ Buds are a good value for casual listeners who value comfort and affordability. They deliver decent sound quality and won’t cause earaches during extended wear. But don’t expect top-notch audio or a design that turns heads.

Intuitive User Interface With a Learning Curve

The Smokin’ Buds offer a surprising amount of control for the price, but be prepared for a bit of a learning curve. Each bud is a multifunction tap zone, meaning play/pause, volume, and even EQ switching are all controlled with taps and holds. While this gives you a lot of power over your listening experience without reaching for your phone, it can be confusing at first.

The good news is that once you master the tap sequences, it becomes second nature. This is a big advantage over similarly priced buds that often lack any physical controls. However, if you’re someone who hates fiddling with controls or has trouble remembering tap patterns, the Smokin’ Buds might frustrate you more than they impress.

The Smokin’ Buds offer a great balance of features and affordability, as long as you’re up for learning the tap dance. The extra control you get over your music is a welcome feature, but it does come with a short initial learning phase.

Skullcandy Smokin Buds Audio Performance

Skullcandy has a reputation for headphones heavy on the bass, but the Smokin’ Buds are a refreshing departure. Instead of overpowering lows, these earbuds deliver a surprisingly balanced sound experience. This is a big win for listeners who prefer a more natural soundscape across genres, whether you’re rocking out or zoning in on a podcast. The 6mm drivers hold their own, producing clear and well-rounded audio that surpasses what you might expect for the price.

While they won’t compete with top-tier wired headphones in terms of pure fidelity, the Smokin’ Buds punch well above their weight. They even boast three EQ modes to further customize your listening experience. Bass lovers can add some extra thump, movie watchers can enhance clarity, and podcast listeners can bring out the voices.

The Smokin’ Buds are a great option for budget-conscious listeners who prioritize balanced sound over a bass-heavy experience. The multiple EQ modes are a nice bonus, letting you fine-tune the audio to your preferences.

Skullcandy Smokin Buds Calls and Battery Life

Let’s face it, call quality on cheap wireless earbuds can be a gamble. Thankfully, the Smokin’ Buds defy expectations here. Both you and the person you’re chatting with will experience clear and consistent communication, making these a great option for hands-free calls.

Battery life is another area where the Smokin’ Buds impress. The buds themselves combined with the charging case offer a total of 20 hours of playtime. While the case could hold a bit more juice for even heavier users, it will get most people through a workday or a long commute without needing to scramble for a charger. Another plus? The battery indicator is simple but effective – a basic LED light that lets you know how much juice is left without any confusing blinking patterns.

The Smokin’ Buds are a strong choice for those seeking affordable wireless earbuds with reliable call quality and good battery life. They might not win any awards for the most innovative charging case design, but the simple functionality gets the job done.

Skullcandy Smokin Buds Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable Design: Lightweight and minimalist design ensures comfort during long listening sessions and secure fit during workouts. Balanced Sound Quality: A focus on clarity and balanced audio with 6mm drivers, suitable for a variety of genres. Versatile EQ Modes: Three EQ modes (music, movie, podcast) allow customization of listening experience.

Cons

Plastic Build Feels Cheap: The all-plastic construction might not feel as premium as some users might expect. Limited Style Options: Only one color available, lacking in variety and style. Initial Learning Curve for Controls: Some users might find the tap and hold control system confusing at first.

Conclusion

In the crowded arena of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, Skullcandy’s Smokin’ Buds carve out a niche for those seeking a blend of affordability, comfort, and balanced sound quality. Eschewing the brand’s traditional bass-heavy tuning for a more rounded audio experience, these earbuds stand out for their value proposition. Despite their plasticky build and basic design, they offer a surprisingly comfortable fit, intuitive (if initially complex) controls, and commendable sound performance that defies their budget pricing. Moreover, they deliver clear call quality and a solid battery life, making them a practical choice for everyday use. While they won’t dazzle with looks or premium materials, the Smokin’ Buds are an excellent option for users who prioritize substance over style in their audio gear.