Skyball Introduces the 400 Party Box Audio System

Skyball has launched its new audio system, the Skyball-400 Party Box, for the Indian market. This release comes as part of the brand’s focus on home audio and smart accessories.

Key Highlights:

Skyball-400 Party Box features 360° Surround Stereo sound with Dynamic Boost Technology.

The speaker is designed for a distortion-free audio experience with a 40W sound output.

Mr. Vinay Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, Skyball emphasizes its exceptional sound delivery and contemporary design.

The product aligns with the Make in India initiative and is locally manufactured.

It includes RGB Light for dynamic light effects, multiple connectivity options, and a TWS Function for synchronizing two speakers.

Equipped with a 4,500mAh battery for up to 5 hours of music playback.

Priced at ₹9,999, it is available for ₹4,999 on Amazon and Skyball’s official website.

Skyball’s newest audio system, the Skyball-400 Party Box, aims to cater to music enthusiasts by offering 360° Surround Stereo sound with Dynamic Boost Technology. The portable speaker combines a sound setup free from distortions with high-quality drivers and 3”x2 tweeters.

Mr. Vinay Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder of Skyball, commented on the release, saying that the 400 Party Box is designed to elevate the music-listening experience. He highlighted the speaker’s Dynamic Boost technology and 40W sound output, emphasizing its capability to provide clean vocals and powerful bass. Additionally, the product’s design ensures easy connectivity to suit modern users, all at an accessible price.

Reflecting the Make in India initiative, the 400 Party Box is locally produced in advanced facilities. It’s built with state-of-the-art technology and high-grade materials, boasting an IPX5 splash-resistant body. The Dual Grip Handle with Belt operation support enhances its portability.

The speaker is also designed for aesthetics and ambiance, with RGB Light that can create a dynamic party atmosphere. A protective mesh enclosure ensures durability, and the top panel of the speaker holds essential controls.

On the connectivity front, the Skyball-400 Party Box is versatile, supporting USB, TF, Bluetooth 5.3, and AUX. The TWS Function allows users to synchronize two Skyball-400 Party Box speakers, intensifying the entertainment. A 4,500mAh battery powers the speaker, providing up to 5 hours of continuous playback. Moreover, users can charge it via a Type-C port and use both wired and wireless microphones, making it ideal for karaoke sessions. The package includes a wireless UHF microphone with a 30m range.

The Skyball-400 Party Box, backed by the established OEM- Videomax International Pvt Ltd (VMI), is available at a reduced price of ₹4,999 on Amazon and Skyball’s official website, down from its MRP of ₹9,999.