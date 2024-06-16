Snag a Discount on the OnePlus 5: A Student’s Guide to Saving on Tech

OnePlus, a brand known for its high-quality smartphones and tech gear, offers a valuable discount program for students eager to save on their products. Here’s how students can make the most of these discounts and what you need to know about the eligibility requirements.

Eligibility and Registration

To benefit from the OnePlus student discount, you must be over the age of 16 and enrolled in full-time education, which includes university, college, sixth form, and high school. Apprentices are also eligible. The process begins with verifying your student status through platforms like Student Beans or UNiDAYS, which serve as gateways to the discount​.

Discount Details

OnePlus provides a 10% discount for students on various products including smartphones and accessories. This discount applies to a wide range of items, but it’s crucial to note that not all products may be eligible for the discount, so checking the specific terms for each item is advisable​​.

Additional Tips for Maximizing Savings

To further enhance your savings, consider signing up for OnePlus’s newsletters and alerts, which can inform you about special promotions and sales. Also, look out for opportunities to use installment plans like Afterpay, Klarna, or Affirm at checkout, which can make managing payments easier without interest​​.

Restrictions and Limitations

The student discount is typically bound to the account used during the verification process and cannot be shared with others. It’s also worth noting that this discount cannot be combined with other promotions or coupon codes, ensuring the exclusivity of your student savings​​.

For a complete and detailed understanding of how to utilize the OnePlus student discount to your advantage, and to ensure you meet all eligibility criteria, visit the official OnePlus discount page or the Student Beans and UNiDAYS websites. Here, you can find all the necessary steps to verify your status and start saving on OnePlus products.