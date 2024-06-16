Snapdragon 6s Gen 3: A Real Upgrade or Just a Redesign?

Qualcomm’s release of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset has stirred discussions among tech enthusiasts and analysts. Positioned as a mid-level mobile processor, this new addition to Qualcomm’s lineup has prompted a deeper examination of its technological advancements and comparisons with its predecessors.

Core Features and Specifications

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, fabricated on a 6nm process, features a configuration of octa-core processors, including Kryo cores that operate at a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz. The chipset supports Full HD+ (1080 x 2520) display resolutions with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, catering to the modern demands for smoother and more vibrant visual experiences. This chip is designed to support a rear camera resolution of up to 108MP and video playback at 1080p at 60 frames per second​​.

Connectivity and AI Capabilities

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is equipped with the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System, which offers comprehensive support across various network spectrums including mmWave and sub-6 GHz. The chip also supports newer technologies like Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi standards 4 and 5 through Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6200 system. Additionally, the chipset enhances on-device AI functionalities, improving tasks like AI-enhanced photography, voice recognition, and energy efficiency for connected devices​.

Comparison with Snapdragon 695

A crucial aspect of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is its similarity to the Snapdragon 695, a chip launched in 2021. Critics argue that the 6s Gen 3 may just be a rebranded version of the 695, citing minimal improvements such as a slight increase in clock speed and the continuation of the same Adreno 619 GPU. This has raised questions about the extent of innovation in the new chipset.

Market Impact and Device Integration

The first device rumored to be powered by the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is the upcoming Motorola G85. This integration will be a real-world test of the chipset’s capabilities and its ability to differentiate itself from its predecessor. The success of Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 in this new model will provide better insights into its performance enhancements or shortcomings​.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 presents a mix of old and new, blending established technologies with incremental upgrades. While it brings some improvements to the table, the debate continues whether these are substantial enough to distinguish it as a significant advancement over the Snapdragon 695 or if it remains a cautious step in Qualcomm’s chipset evolution.