Snapdragon x Croma: First-Ever Snapdragon Experience Zone Unveiled in Juhu, Mumbai

Croma and Qualcomm have joined forces to introduce India’s first Snapdragon Experience Zone at the Croma Juhu store in Mumbai. This collaboration highlights an innovative initiative where customers can explore the advanced Snapdragon-powered ecosystem, including PCs, smartphones, wearables, and hearables from various partner brands.

This exclusive partnership marks Qualcomm’s commitment to showcasing how on-device AI enhances user experiences. Visitors to the Snapdragon Experience Zone will have the opportunity to engage with expert staff and experience firsthand the impact of AI-driven technology.

Transforming Retail with AI-Powered Innovation

Shibashish Roy, CEO, Infiniti Retail Ltd (Croma), expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “I am thrilled about our partnership with Qualcomm as we introduce the era of on-device AI in India. The in-store experience at our Juhu store will allow customers not only to witness and experience the power of on-device AI, but also to understand how AI can enhance their daily lives.”

Expanding the Snapdragon Experience Nationwide

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, India President, Qualcomm Technologies, shared his perspective, emphasizing, “We are delighted to collaborate with Croma for the launch of the Snapdragon Experience Zone. This initiative provides customers with an immersive experience of the transformative capabilities of on-device AI, demonstrating the innovation behind the Snapdragon ecosystem. Our mission is to make advanced AI technology accessible and tangible for all, beginning in Mumbai and expanding across India.”

Future Expansion Plans

Following the success of the Croma Juhu launch, additional Snapdragon Experience Zones will be introduced in Croma stores across the country. These zones will provide consumers with hands-on access to the latest in intelligent on-device AI, reinforcing the growing presence of AI-powered devices in everyday life.