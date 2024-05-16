Snapdragon X Plus in Dell XPS 13 9345 Allegedly Costs Less Than Half of Intel Core i7-1360P Raptor Lake Mobile CPU

Dell's XPS 13 9345 with Snapdragon X Plus costs significantly less than Intel's Core i7-1360P Raptor Lake, offering a cost-effective and efficient alternative in the ultrabook market.

Dell’s latest XPS 13 9345 is making headlines due to its integration with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor, which reportedly costs significantly less than Intel’s Core i7-1360P Raptor Lake mobile CPU. This strategic move by Dell could redefine the price-performance balance in the ultrabook market, offering consumers more cost-effective options without compromising on performance.

The Shift to Snapdragon

The Dell XPS 13 series has been a benchmark in the ultrabook category, known for its sleek design and robust performance. Traditionally powered by Intel processors, the new XPS 13 9345 marks a notable shift as Dell introduces Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus into the lineup. This change is part of Dell’s broader strategy to diversify its offerings and cater to a market increasingly demanding better energy efficiency and longer battery life.

The Snapdragon X Plus is a mid-tier chip from Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X Elite series. It promises competitive performance with notable improvements in energy efficiency and integrated AI capabilities, making it a suitable alternative to traditional x86 processors from Intel and AMD​.

Cost Comparison: Snapdragon vs. Intel

One of the most striking aspects of the Snapdragon X Plus is its cost efficiency. Reports indicate that the Snapdragon X Plus costs less than half the price of Intel’s Core i7-1360P Raptor Lake CPU. The Core i7-1360P, a part of Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake series, is a powerful chip with a TDP (Thermal Design Power) of 28W, designed for high performance in ultrabooks. It features 12 cores (4 performance and 8 efficiency cores) and can boost clock speeds up to 5.0 GHz​ ​.

In contrast, the Snapdragon X Plus, while offering competitive multi-core performance and superior energy efficiency, comes at a significantly lower price point. This cost advantage can be attributed to Qualcomm’s different architectural approach, which leverages ARM cores known for their efficiency and lower production costs compared to x86 architectures​​.

Performance and Efficiency

Despite its lower cost, the Snapdragon X Plus doesn’t compromise on performance. It provides adequate processing power for everyday tasks and excels in battery life, thanks to its efficient ARM architecture. This makes it an ideal choice for users who prioritize battery longevity and lightweight performance over raw computational power.

In benchmark comparisons, devices powered by the Snapdragon X Plus have shown impressive battery life improvements over their Intel counterparts, often lasting nearly twice as long on a single charge. This efficiency is crucial for ultrabooks, which are often used on the go​​.

Design and Features

The Dell XPS 13 9345 retains the sleek and modern design of its predecessors, featuring a slim profile and minimalistic aesthetics. It includes two USB-C ports, a capacitive function row, and a full-width keyboard layout. Notably, the new model continues to omit the MicroSD card reader and 3.5 mm audio jack, a design choice carried over from the previous generation​.

Market Implications

The introduction of the Snapdragon X Plus in the Dell XPS 13 9345 could significantly impact the ultrabook market. By offering a high-performance, energy-efficient alternative at a lower price, Dell is positioning itself to attract a broader customer base. This move could also pressure Intel to adjust its pricing strategy or accelerate innovations in energy efficiency to maintain its competitive edge.

Dell’s integration of the Snapdragon X Plus in the XPS 13 9345 represents a pivotal moment in the laptop industry, potentially altering the cost dynamics and performance expectations for ultrabooks. As consumers continue to demand more efficient and cost-effective devices, this shift could pave the way for broader adoption of ARM-based processors in high-end laptops.