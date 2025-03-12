Solar Charging, Maps, Durability: Garmin Launches Enduro 3.

Garmin Enduro 3 launches with solar charging, maps, and extreme durability. Built for ultra-endurance, the watch provides long battery and advanced navigation.

Garmin releases the Enduro 3, a smartwatch designed for extreme endurance athletes.

The watch prioritizes long battery life through solar charging, advanced navigational tools, and a durable build. This release targets individuals engaged in activities such as ultra-marathons, multi-day hikes, and extended outdoor expeditions.

The Enduro 3 features Power Sapphire solar charging lens. This technology extends battery life. Garmin claims the watch can operate for extended periods in GPS mode with solar charging. Battery life depends on sunlight exposure. The watch provides multi-band GNSS support. This feature improves positional accuracy in challenging environments. Users gain access to preloaded TopoActive maps. These maps offer detailed terrain information. The watch includes NextFork map guide. This feature shows upcoming trail junctions.

The watch case uses titanium. The display uses a sapphire lens. These materials increase the watch’s resistance to damage. The Enduro 3 includes a touch screen. The screen allows users to navigate menus. Button controls are also available. This combination provides flexibility in various conditions.

The Enduro 3 incorporates health and fitness tracking. Users can monitor heart rate, sleep, and activity levels. The watch provides performance metrics. These metrics include VO2 max and training status. The device supports various sports profiles. Users can track activities like running, cycling, and swimming. The watch includes a wrist-based running power feature. This feature measures running performance.

The Enduro 3 builds upon previous Enduro models. The design focuses on increased battery life and improved navigation. The watch provides a larger display compared to the Enduro 2. The display allows for easier map viewing. The device includes a brighter LED flashlight. This feature aids visibility in low-light conditions.

Garmin integrates its SatIQ technology. This technology selects the optimal GPS mode. The selection balances accuracy and battery life. This feature allows the watch to adapt to changing conditions. The Enduro 3 includes ClimbPro. This feature provides real-time information on climbs. Users can monitor gradient, distance, and elevation gain.

The watch provides smart notifications. Users can receive alerts for calls, texts, and emails. The watch supports Garmin Pay. Users can make contactless payments. The Enduro 3 connects to the Garmin Connect app. The app allows users to analyze data and customize settings.

The Enduro 3 targets a specific user base. These users require a reliable and durable watch. The watch’s features cater to individuals who engage in extended outdoor activities. The focus remains on battery life and navigation. The device offers a comprehensive set of features. These features aid in performance tracking and outdoor exploration.

The Enduro 3’s release comes at a time when outdoor activities gain popularity. The demand for durable and reliable smartwatches increases. Garmin responds by focusing on specific user needs. The company aims to provide tools for extreme endurance. The watch represents a progression in Garmin’s outdoor watch series.

The Enduro 3 is available in a single size. The watch includes a silicone band. Users can purchase additional bands separately. The watch is compatible with various sensors. These sensors include heart rate monitors and power meters.

Garmin provides regular software updates. These updates improve functionality and address bugs. Users can update the watch through the Garmin Connect app. The company offers customer support. Users can access support through online resources and phone support.