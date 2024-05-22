Sonos Roam 2 Surprise Release Alongside Major App Update

Discover the surprise release of the Sonos Roam 2 and a major app update, enhancing portability and user experience with improved features and seamless connectivity.

In an unexpected move, Sonos has released the Roam 2, the latest addition to its portable speaker lineup, alongside a significant update to its controller app. This simultaneous release has generated excitement among Sonos users and tech enthusiasts, as the company continues to refine its product ecosystem with enhanced features and improved usability.

The New Sonos Roam 2

The Sonos Roam 2, building on the success of its predecessor, maintains the compact, lightweight design that made the original Roam popular among users who value portability without compromising on sound quality. Key features of the Roam 2 include:

Improved Battery Life : The Roam 2 boasts an extended battery life, allowing for up to 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for long trips and outdoor activities.

: The Roam 2 boasts an extended battery life, allowing for up to 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for long trips and outdoor activities. Enhanced Sound Performance : The speaker has been fine-tuned to deliver richer bass and clearer highs, ensuring a balanced audio experience across various genres of music.

: The speaker has been fine-tuned to deliver richer bass and clearer highs, ensuring a balanced audio experience across various genres of music. Seamless Connectivity : With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, the Roam 2 can easily switch between indoor and outdoor use, providing uninterrupted streaming whether you’re at home or on the go.

: With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, the Roam 2 can easily switch between indoor and outdoor use, providing uninterrupted streaming whether you’re at home or on the go. Robust Durability: Designed to withstand the elements, the Roam 2 is IP67 rated, meaning it is dustproof and can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes.

Major App Update

Coinciding with the release of the Roam 2, Sonos has rolled out a major update to its controller app, aiming to enhance user experience and streamline system management. The new app features:

Customizable Home Screen : Users can now personalize their home screen with favorite playlists, albums, and frequently used services, making it easier to access preferred content quickly.

: Users can now personalize their home screen with favorite playlists, albums, and frequently used services, making it easier to access preferred content quickly. Improved Multi-Room Control : The app introduces a more intuitive interface for managing multi-room setups, allowing users to group and ungroup speakers effortlessly and control playback across different rooms from a single screen.

: The app introduces a more intuitive interface for managing multi-room setups, allowing users to group and ungroup speakers effortlessly and control playback across different rooms from a single screen. Enhanced Search Functionality : A revamped search tool now provides results from all connected music services, prioritizing user preferences and recently played content to simplify finding specific tracks or discovering new music.

: A revamped search tool now provides results from all connected music services, prioritizing user preferences and recently played content to simplify finding specific tracks or discovering new music. User Profiles: Each household member can create a personalized profile, enabling individual customization of the listening experience and separate management of favorites and playlists.

Release and Availability

The Sonos Roam 2 is available for purchase starting today, with a retail price of $179. The updated Sonos app is also available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, offering enhanced functionality and improved performance for all compatible Sonos devices.

The surprise release of the Sonos Roam 2 alongside a significant app update underscores Sonos’ commitment to continuous improvement and user satisfaction. The new speaker’s advanced features, coupled with the app’s enhanced usability, are set to elevate the listening experience for both new and existing Sonos users.