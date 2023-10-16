Sonos Unveils Era 300 and Era 100: Next-Gen Smart Speakers for Immersive Listening

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) has introduced the Sonos Era 300 and Sonos Era 100, marking a significant leap in sound and design innovation. These next-generation smart speakers promise to redefine the listening experience. Era 300 is engineered to deliver spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, while Era 100 revamps the acclaimed Sonos One. Both models feature expanded connectivity and Trueplay™ technology, setting a new standard in responsible design.

Key Highlights:

Era 300 brings spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, offering an unmatched immersive experience. Era 100 reinvents the Sonos One, providing detailed stereo sound and deep bass. Both models prioritize responsible design, incorporating recycled materials and energy-efficient technologies. Era 300 and Era 100 will be available in India from October 20, 2023, with pre-orders starting on October 15, 2023.

Sonos Era 300: A New Era in Audio

Era 300 is designed to provide an unparalleled spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos, catering to both listeners and creators. With six powerful drivers directing sound in multiple directions, Era 300 immerses users in their movies and music like never before.

Spatial Elegance: Era 300 boasts an elegant hourglass design that enhances sound direction and dispersion.

Movie Magic: It can be used as home theater rears, creating a supercharged Dolby Atmos experience when paired with Arc or Beam (Gen 2).

Industry Collaboration: Sonos collaborated with leading artists and creators to fine-tune Era 300 for studio-quality sound.

Sonos Era 300 will be available in India starting October 20, 2023, priced at INR 54,999, with pre-orders open from October 15, 2023.

Sonos Era 100: A Category-Leading Icon Reinvented

Era 100 builds upon the legacy of the Sonos One, offering detailed stereo sound and deep bass in a compact design.

Stereo Sound: Two angled tweeters and a larger midwoofer provide rich stereo sound.

Sleek Design: Era 100’s modern design complements any room.

Customizable System: It can be paired with another Era 100 for room-filling stereo sound or used as rears for a surround sound setup.

Sonos Era 100 will be available in India starting October 20, 2023, priced at INR 29,999, with pre-orders open from October 15, 2023.

Responsible Design for a Better Future

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 prioritize responsible design with sustainability at the forefront.

Sustainable Materials: Both speakers use post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and eco-friendly packaging.

Durability: They are built for serviceability, making repairs easier.

User-Friendly: The speakers feature an intuitive new UI and expand Trueplay technology.

Enhanced Connectivity: Users can connect through WiFi, Bluetooth, or auxiliary cable.

Trueplay Optimization: The microphones in Era 100 and Era 300 optimize sound for the unique acoustics of your space.

In the words of Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, “The Era family is the next generation of smart speakers, epitomizing our commitment to sound innovation, responsible design, and a deep connection to the creator community.”

With Sonos Era 300 and Era 100, Sonos is set to transform the way we experience audio, offering cutting-edge technology while keeping sustainability in mind