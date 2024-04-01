Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2024

Sony reveals PlayStation Plus free games for April 2024, including "Immortals of Aveum," "Minecraft Legends," and "Skul: The Hero Slayer.

In an exciting update for gaming enthusiasts, Sony has unveiled the lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for April 2024. The selection this month brings a diverse range of gaming experiences across different genres, ensuring there’s something for every type of gamer.

April’s PlayStation Plus is headlined by three main titles: “Immortals of Aveum,” “Minecraft Legends,” and “Skul: The Hero Slayer.” These games will be available for subscribers to download from April 2 to May 6, 2024. It’s a mix that promises to offer spellbinding action, strategic gameplay, and rogue-like platforming challenges​​.

“Immortals of Aveum” is exclusive to PS5 users and delivers an intense single-player, first-person magic shooter experience. The game dives deep into a story where magic is not just an element but the essence of combat. Players will navigate the role of Jak, joining an elite order of battlemages to save a world teetering on the edge of destruction. With more than 25 spells, 80 talents, and a variety of gear to unlock and upgrade, “Immortals of Aveum” offers a rich and customizable gameplay experience​​.

“Minecraft Legends” extends the beloved Minecraft universe into a new genre, blending action and strategy in a beautiful blocky world. Available on both PS4 and PS5, this game tasks players with defending their realm from an invasion, requiring them to gather resources, build bases, and lead an army to fend off the attackers. It’s a fresh take on the Minecraft formula, presenting challenges that combine resource management with the franchise’s iconic creativity​​.

For those who prefer a more traditional platforming experience with a twist, “Skul: The Hero Slayer” is a delightful addition to April’s offerings. This game, playable on PS4, features a rogue-like structure with ever-changing maps and a unique mechanic that allows the protagonist, Skul, to swap abilities by changing skulls. It promises a challenging but fun adventure for platforming fans​​.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members can look forward to an exclusive “Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle,” offering a variety of skins and battle pass tier skips. This bundle is a limited-time offer for April and adds extra value to the subscription​​.

As we bid farewell to the March lineup, which included titles like “EA Sports F1 23,” “Sifu,” “Hello Neighbor 2,” and “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen,” April’s selection looks to continue PlayStation Plus’s trend of providing diverse and engaging content for its subscribers. This lineup not only highlights Sony’s commitment to offering a wide range of gaming experiences but also ensures that PlayStation Plus remains an essential service for gamers of all interests​.