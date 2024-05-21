Sony Bravia X75L Series 4K HDR LED TVs Launched in India

Sony has recently launched its Bravia X75L series in India, expanding its portfolio of high-definition televisions. The new series includes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all equipped with 4K HDR displays and advanced features designed to enhance the viewing experience.

Specifications and Features

The Sony Bravia X75L series is powered by the 4K Processor X1, which ensures superior picture quality with vibrant colors and detailed contrast. Each model boasts a 4K HDR LED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. The series supports HDR10 and HLG formats, enhancing the range of colors and brightness levels displayed on the screen.

Design and Build: The X75L series features a minimalist design with a narrow bezel, providing a sleek look that maximizes screen space. The TVs come with a slim blade stand, allowing for both tabletop and wall-mounted setups.

Audio and Connectivity: The audio setup includes 20W open baffle speakers with Dolby Audio support, ensuring clear and immersive sound. For connectivity, the TVs are equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. They also support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Smart Features: Running on Android TV with a Google TV interface, the Bravia X75L series offers seamless integration with Google Assistant, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay2, and Apple HomeKit. The TVs also come with a voice-enabled remote for easy navigation and control. The series includes a dedicated game mode optimized for PlayStation 5, featuring auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode to enhance the gaming experience.

X-Protection PRO: One of the standout features of the X75L series is the X-Protection PRO technology, which provides superior protection against dust, humidity, and lightning, ensuring long-lasting performance even in challenging environments.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the Sony Bravia X75L series in India is as follows:

43-inch model (KD-43X75L) : ₹69,900

: ₹69,900 50-inch model (KD-50X75L) : ₹85,900

: ₹85,900 65-inch model (KD-65X75L): ₹1,39,900

The pricing for the 55-inch model (KD-55X75L) will be announced soon. These models are available for purchase at Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and online e-commerce platforms.

With the launch of the Bravia X75L series, Sony continues to offer advanced technology and high-quality viewing experiences to its customers in India. The new series combines sleek design, robust features, and smart functionalities, making it a strong contender in the 4K TV market.