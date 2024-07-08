Sony India Expands Pro BRAVIA Lineup with New 98-Inch Display Featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Coating

Sony India has announced the latest addition to its professional BRAVIA display family, the BZ53L, a 98-inch (248.92 cm) display designed for corporate, education, and retail settings. This new model boasts Sony’s innovative Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology, addressing common issues associated with glare and reflections in high ambient light environments.

Enhancing Viewing Experience with Advanced Technology

The Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology allows for low reflection while maintaining deep blacks, high contrast, and precise image quality. This is a significant advancement for digital signage displayed in challenging lighting conditions. The BZ53L joins Sony’s existing lineup of Deep Black Non-Glare displays, ranging from 55 inches (139.7 cm) to 85 inches (215.9 cm).

Tomohiro Nakashima, Deputy Managing Director of Sony India, emphasized the company’s commitment to meeting customer needs and enhancing display visibility and performance.

Superior Picture Quality and Immersive Viewing

Built on the foundation of Sony’s professional BRAVIA display products, the BZ53L offers robust usability, installation flexibility, and superior picture quality. This model features a 4K 120 Hz panel for smooth motion, XR TRILUMINOS Pro for a wider color range, and 780 nits brightness for optimal clarity. The Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlight further contributes to exceptional image quality.

User-Friendly Design and Installation

The BZ53L prioritizes user-friendliness with easy installation options, including portrait and tilt configurations. It also features handles for easy transport, a discreet logo position, and convenient access to multiple terminals.

Additional Features and Eco-Conscious Design

The BZ53L supports Apple AirPlay2 and Google Chromecast, as well as Google Meet for seamless collaboration. It offers a Software API function for direct device connection and easy access to the BRAVIA Signage Free (BSF) app. Furthermore, the display incorporates recycled plastic materials and packaging and includes a Power-Saving Mode to reduce energy consumption.

Price and Availability

The Sony BZ53L professional BRAVIA display will be available in India starting July 15th, 2024, with a price of Rs. 20,00,000 (inclusive of taxes).