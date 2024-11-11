Sony India Launches SDK 2.4.0 Update for Enhanced Spatial Reality Display

Sony India enhances Spatial Reality Display with SDK 2.4.0 and firmware 1.30.00, introducing multi-display support, viewer log, expanded platform compatibility, and enhanced visual performance.

Sony India has announced significant updates to its Spatial Reality Display (SRD) ecosystem, introducing SDK version 2.4.0 and firmware version 1.30.00 to enhance 3D content creation and display. These updates provide creators with more control, flexibility, and impact, further solidifying Sony’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge tools for immersive 3D experiences.

Expanded 3D Experiences with Multi-Display Support

SDK 2.4.0 introduces groundbreaking multi-display support, allowing users to combine multiple SRDs for larger, more captivating visual setups. This functionality opens up new possibilities across various sectors:

Vertical Array: Stack up to 4 displays to showcase life-sized 3D figures or content, adding a realistic presence to immersive installations.

Horizontal Array: Combine up to 3 displays for panoramic 3D content, ideal for large-scale presentations and events.

Grid Array: Create a 2×2 grid of 4 displays, equivalent to a 55-inch screen, perfect for displaying large objects or impactful visuals.

Viewer Log for Performance Insights

The new viewer log capability in SDK 2.4.0 allows content creators to gather valuable data on viewer engagement, including the number of viewers and viewing duration. This data provides insights into the performance of 3D content, enabling optimization and improved audience engagement.

Enhanced Development Platforms

SDK 2.4.0 expands support for key development platforms, including Unreal Engine 5.4, Unity Plugin DX12, and Extended OpenXR compatibility. These advancements streamline the integration of SRD into existing workflows, enabling the creation of highly realistic 3D content with more efficient development processes. Additionally, the update ensures compatibility with OpenUSD-based experiences like those developed on NVIDIA Omniverse™, allowing for real-time viewing and manipulation of 3D assets.

Firmware Version 1.30.00 for Enhanced Display Performance

Sony will also release firmware version 1.30.00 for the ELF-SR2 model. This update improves facial recognition performance for a smoother 3D viewing experience. It also expands color gamut support with DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 compatibility, ensuring more vibrant and accurate color reproduction. Additionally, the firmware introduces side-by-side stereoscopic 3D viewing, further enhancing the depth and realism of 3D content.

These updates to the Spatial Reality Display ecosystem mark a significant advancement in 3D content creation and immersive display technology. By offering creators enhanced control, flexibility, and impact, Sony continues to push the boundaries of 3D visualization.