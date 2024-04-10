Sony India Unveils SEL2450G Lens with Advanced Optics

Sony has launched its new α (Alpha) E-mount lens, the SEL2450G standard zoom lens, compatible with 35mm full-frame cameras. This lens is distinguished by its F2.8 maximum aperture throughout the zoom range and its compact design, making it a versatile option for various photography and videography needs. It is engineered to deliver high-resolution images and smooth bokeh, a hallmark of the G Lens series, across a focal length of 24 mm to 50 mm.

Key Highlights:

The SEL2450G lens features a compact design with a filter diameter of 67 mm, a maximum diameter of 74.8 mm, a length of 92.3 mm, and weighs approximately 440 g.

It incorporates four aspherical lenses and two ED glass elements to minimize aberrations and enhance image resolution from center to corner.

An 11-blade circular aperture and optimized spherical aberration treatment contribute to the lens’s ability to produce smooth and soft bokeh.

Equipped with two linear motors, the lens supports fast, precise, and quiet autofocus (AF) performance, including AF/AE tracking up to 120 frames per second with compatible cameras.

Additional features include a customizable focus hold button, an aperture ring with an ON/OFF click switch, and a focus mode switch, enhancing user control and operability.

The lens design is dust and moisture-resistant and includes a fluorine coating to repel dirt.

The SEL2450G sets a new benchmark in lens design, combining portability with high-end performance. It offers sharp, detailed images at all focal lengths, reducing chromatic aberration and ensuring resolution is maintained across the frame. The inclusion of an 11-blade circular aperture and the optimization of spherical aberration deliver the distinctively beautiful, soft bokeh that photographers and videographers cherish.

Sony’s commitment to quality is further evidenced by the lens’s autofocus capabilities. The dual linear motors provide an AF system that is both quick and silent, catering to both still photography and videography requirements. This makes it ideal for capturing fast-paced action or for filmmakers demanding precision focus control in high-resolution formats.

For videographers, the lens’s compatibility with high frame rate shooting and in-body Active Mode image stabilization opens up new possibilities for smooth, stabilized footage. Moreover, the focus breathing compensation feature ensures consistent framing when focusing, enhancing the lens’s utility in video production.

The SEL2450G lens also prioritizes user experience with its customizable features. Whether it’s adjusting focus on the fly with the focus hold button or switching the aperture click for video recording, users have extensive control over their shooting parameters. Furthermore, its robust build quality, including dust and moisture resistance, ensures reliability in challenging environments.

Available from 10th April 2024, the SEL2450G Lens will retail for INR 116,990. It will be accessible through Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and major ecommerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.