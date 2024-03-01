Sony Introduces New Ultra-Light G Master FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS Lens

Sony has announced the launch of its latest addition to the G Master series, the ultra-light FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS telephoto lens. This new lens is designed to offer high-speed, high-precision autofocus performance and outstanding detailing, characteristic of the G Master series. It is notably lightweight, making it suitable for capturing fast-moving subjects such as sports and wildlife with handheld shooting. The lens will be available across India through Sony’s retail network and e-commerce platforms.

Key Highlights:

The FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS is designed for high-resolution performance with beautiful bokeh effects, ideal for sports, news, events, and wildlife photography.

It features innovative optical design with three Super ED and one ED glass elements to suppress chromatic aberration and achieve high resolution and contrast across the frame.

The lens supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking up to 120 frames per second when paired with the Alpha 9 III camera.

It is the lightest in its class at approximately 1470g (excluding tripod mount), designed with weight balance in mind for stable and agile handheld shooting.

The lens is compatible with optional teleconverters, extending the telephoto range up to 600mm or 900mm when used with an APS-C camera.

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, expressed excitement about the positive response from photographers worldwide and the lens’s aim to cater to the diverse needs of both professional and advanced amateur photographers. The FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens combines Sony’s latest technology to capture dynamic moments with precision and create stunning visual effects with its bokeh capability. Its lightweight design and compatibility with the Alpha 9 III camera offer enhanced operability and mobility for professional shooting in various scenarios.