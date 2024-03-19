Sony Launches BURANO: A New Era in Digital Cinematography

Discover Sony's BURANO, the latest addition to the CineAlta lineup, blending 8.6K cinematic imaging with innovative features for filmmakers. Available in April 2024.

Sony introduced the BURANO camera to its esteemed CineAlta lineup, marking a significant advancement in digital cinema technology. Designed for flexibility in single-operator and small crew settings, BURANO integrates high-quality imaging with ease of mobility. This innovation stands out as the first digital cinema camera to offer in-body image stabilisation with a PL-Mount, according to Sony’s research as of September 2023.

Key Highlights:

6K Full-Frame sensor for superior image quality

First to feature built-in optical image stabilisation with PL mount lenses

Includes an electronic variable ND Filter for nuanced exposure control

Compatibility with over 70 E-mount lenses featuring advanced autofocus capabilities

Designed for ease of mobility and durability

Offers flexible workflow options with various internal recording formats

Supports a comprehensive and efficient production ecosystem

Continuous updates to enhance both hardware and software capabilities

Inside Sony’s BURANO: A Closer Look at the Features

The BURANO camera emerges from Sony’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital cinematography, offering an array of features aimed at enhancing the filming experience for professionals. Central to its design is the 8.6K full-frame sensor, sharing the colour science of the acclaimed VENICE 2, enabling filmmakers to capture stunning visuals even in challenging lighting conditions. This is further enhanced by the camera’s dual base ISO and 16 stops of latitude.

One of the most notable advancements is the incorporation of the world’s first in-body image stabilisation for PL-Mount lenses, offering unprecedented steadiness and clarity in footage. Additionally, the inclusion of an electronic variable ND filter presents filmmakers with greater control over exposure settings without compromising depth of field.

BURANO is not just about internal features; its external design has also been refined for maximum usability. The camera is lighter and more compact compared to its predecessors, without sacrificing strength or durability, making it ideal for dynamic shooting conditions. Ergonomics have been a focus as well, with thoughtful placement of buttons and ports to facilitate easier operation by the camera crew.

Workflow and Ecosystem

Flexibility in workflow is another cornerstone of the BURANO, supporting a wide range of recording formats including the high-efficiency XAVC H for 8K footage. This versatility is complemented by the camera’s support for a broad spectrum of colour spaces and the introduction of four new cinematic looks, enhancing creative options for filmmakers.

As part of Sony’s ongoing commitment to innovation, the BURANO will receive continuous firmware updates, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of digital cinema technology. The camera is also part of a larger ecosystem designed to streamline the production process, from shooting to post-production, underscoring Sony’s dedication to meeting the needs of the filmmaking community.

Pricing and Availability

The BURANO is set to become available from the first week of April 2024, with pre-bookings starting from March 19, 2024. Priced at Rs. 37,69,990, Sony is also offering a special bundle to early purchasers, which includes memory cards and a reader, adding even more value to this comprehensive filmmaking tool.

In his statement, Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, emphasized the BURANO’s role in expanding creative possibilities for filmmakers across various genres and industries. This launch not only strengthens Sony’s CineAlta lineup but also reinforces its position as a leader in the digital cinematography market.