Sony Unveils WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Earbuds in New Delhi

Sony announced the release of their WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds today. Part of the 1000X series, the model offers enhanced noise cancellation, immersive sound, and improved call quality.

Key Highlights:

Advanced noise cancellation with real-time audio processors and high-performance microphones.

Three microphones on each earbud with dual feedback for better low-frequency cancellation.

Features Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e.

Support for High-Resolution Audio Wireless with LDAC and DSEE Extreme™.

Equipped with head tracking technology for a dynamic listening experience.

Improved call quality with AI-based noise reduction and bone conduction sensors.

Incorporates features like Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, and Multipoint Connect.

Up to 8 hours of battery life and quick 3-minute charge for 60 minutes of playtime.

Special pre-booking offer available from 27th September to 15th October 2023.

Speaking at the launch, Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, shared that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds incorporate features for an immersive sound experience. The product has active noise-cancelling attributes, high-resolution audio, and remarkable sound quality.

The earbuds offer an immersive sound experience backed by technology that delivers sound with clarity, deep bass, and clear vocals. They have been engineered to deliver superior noise cancellation, capturing ambient sound with accuracy. The unique combination of Sony’s technology across six microphones ensures unprecedented noise-cancelling quality.

Further enhancing the user experience, the earbuds come equipped with head tracking technology that adjusts sound fields in alignment with a smartphone screen. The WF-1000XM5 also delivers superior call quality, thanks to a noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensors. The earbuds can minimize wind noise and deliver clear voice quality even in noisy environments.

The WF-1000XM5 includes features such as Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, and Multipoint Connect, allowing users to stay connected effortlessly. Additionally, with the Auto Play feature, users can customize music timing to their preferences, and audio notifications ensure users stay updated without needing to access their phones. The earbuds also offer immersive sound for Augmented Reality games, delivering sound from various directions to synchronize with on-screen action.

Lastly, the WF-1000XM5 promises up to 8 hours of battery life, with a quick charging feature. Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer for the WF-1000XM5, available at a discounted rate of Rs. 21,990/-, inclusive of a Rs. 3,000/- cashback. Customers will also receive a free SRS-XB100 portable speaker under this offer. The promotion will be available across various online and offline channels in India until 15th October 2023.