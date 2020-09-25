Sony Xperia X Series, Z5, Z3+, Z4 tablet to get Android 7.0 Nougat update by year-end

If the rumors are to be believed, Sony is expected to release Android Nougat updates for Xperia X, Z5, Z3+, Z4 handsets within the next few months. There are reports that the company has leaked the schedule ahead of the launch of Xperia XZ smartphone.

While rest of the smartphone owners were wondering when they will get updates, Sony has rolled out the Android Nougat release schedule for Xperia X Series, Z5, Z3+ smartphones including Z4 tablets in the form of a leak.

Sony to be the first company to roll out Android Nougat

As of writing this, none of the smartphones other than Google has received the Android Nougat update even after one month of release. As per the latest leaked images, Sony will be the first company to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat. We can’t confirm whether Sony will be the first company to release updates but if reports are true then it should be.

Sony Xperia X Performance will be the first to get Android 7.0 Nougat update

Based on the available reports, we can confirm that Sony Xperia X Performance will be the first handset to receive the update from October. Even though Sony hasn’t revealed any specific smartphone or date, the leak clearly substantiates the evidence that Xperia X Performance will be followed by Sony Xperia XZ. We have to wait and watch whether the company will release Android N update for the handset in India since they had promised it during the launch.

Sony will then release Android 7.0 Nougat updates for Sony Xperia Z5, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 tablet around December. However, owners of Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra will be required to wait until January 2017.

The main question here is when Sony will announce the availability of Android N for all the smartphones. It depends on upon the country and carrier. In India, we can expect the update only after the update is released in other regions.

Ever since Google released Android 7.0 Nougat, tech enthusiasts were eagerly waiting as to when their handsets will get updates for the latest release. However, it was confirmed that owners of Google Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus Player and Pixel C phones will get a new refresh of Android Nougat.

On October 4, Google had planned to release Pixel and Pixel XL, which will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. In the meantime, you can manually check for the availability of Android 7.0 Nougat by selecting the appropriate option from your Sony smartphone.