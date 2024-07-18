Staqu Collaborates with Nagpur Police to Launch AI-Powered SIMBA: An Initiative Towards a Crime-Free City

Staqu Technologies, a leading enabler of Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation in India, has announced the launch of its latest AI-powered solution, SIMBA (System Integrated for Monitoring and Big-data Analysis). This initiative aims to enhance the law enforcement capabilities of Nagpur city, developed in collaboration with the Nagpur police department. This partnership highlights Staqu’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for public safety and security.

Advanced Capabilities of SIMBA

SIMBA is a cutting-edge generative AI tool that delivers swift information from various data sources, such as CCTV feeds, images, and audio related to crime and criminals. Integrated into a digitized database of 1,50,000 criminals, it offers customized information based on specific prompts and features such as facial recognition and speaker identification.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said, “Our longstanding vision revolves around a robust security infrastructure propelled by advanced technology, and SIMBA perfectly aligns with this vision. The integration of SIMBA powered by our JARVIS platform underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety more effectively. We are proud to work with homeland security and hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relationship with Nagpur Police to fortify the security landscape.”

Key Features of SIMBA: Crime GPT

Crime GPT, a key feature of SIMBA, utilizes an extensive criminal database to provide results from video, document, and audio data. Criminal information can be searched using facial recognition, audio input, or natural language query in written form. The tool promptly accesses the database and delivers the required information. The underlying feature of SIMBA, Crime GPT, is supported by LVM and LLM-based AI models and equipped with advanced features including speaker identification and criminal gang analysis.

Enhanced Law Enforcement Efficiency

Dr. Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, during the reveal of SIMBA featuring Crime GPT, stated, “We have observed significant benefits from advanced technologies in recent years. The implementation of Crime GPT in our operations marks a crucial step towards a digitized approach in law enforcement. This AI-powered tool will not only enhance public security but also improve our efficiency in maintaining law and order by providing real-time alerts. By facilitating faster retrieval of information and streamlining investigative processes, Crime GPT will greatly aid ongoing criminal investigations. It will also enable better data collation across various law enforcement centers, leading to quicker resolutions.”

Expanding Staqu’s Clientele in Security

In the security segment, Staqu’s clientele includes nine state departments, including the UP Police Department (Special Task Force). SIMBA is the latest project by Staqu Technologies in the AI-enabled audio-video analytics division, enabling authorities to bolster security through advanced monitoring of criminals.