Stuffcool Unveils GIGA 65W Super-Fast Charging Powerbank with Built-In Type-C Cable for Travelers

18/11/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Experience powerful portable charging with the Stuffcool GIGA. This 20,000mAh powerbank features 65W PD output, a built-in Type-C cable, and Super-Fast Charging 2.0.

Stuffcool has introduced a new powerbank to their lineup of charging solutions: the GIGA 65W Super-Fast Charging Powerbank. This device aims to redefine portable power, offering a blend of high capacity, fast charging speeds, and compact design, making it ideal for modern travelers and those who need reliable power on the go.

High Capacity in a Compact Design

The GIGA Powerbank boasts an impressive 20,000mAh capacity, sufficient to charge smartphones multiple times or provide a substantial boost to laptops. What sets it apart is its commitment to portability. Weighing only 380 grams and with dimensions of 6.8 x 10.8 x 3.25 cm, it easily slips into bags or pockets, minimizing bulk for users. This combination of high capacity and compact form factor makes it a practical solution for those constantly on the move.

Fast Charging for a Range of Devices

This powerbank is equipped with a built-in Type-C cable that supports 65W PD output. This feature allows for rapid charging of compatible laptops, including the MacBook Air and 13″ MacBook Pro, significantly reducing downtime and increasing productivity. Furthermore, the GIGA caters to Samsung users with its 45W Super-Fast Charging 2.0 support, ensuring optimized charging speeds for devices like the Samsung S22 Ultra, S23, and S24.

Versatility and Convenience

Beyond its high-power output, the GIGA offers wide compatibility. Its 65W PD PPS output enables fast charging for iPhones and Google Pixel phones, delivering up to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The inclusion of a USB-A port with 18W output adds to its versatility, allowing users to charge a wider variety of devices. Whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or even a gaming console like the Nintendo Switch, the GIGA aims to be a comprehensive power solution.

Efficiency and Reliability

Stuffcool has prioritized efficiency in the GIGA’s design. It supports 45W input for rapid recharging of the powerbank itself, minimizing the time spent waiting for it to be ready for use. As a Made in India product, the GIGA meets quality standards and holds BIS certification, assuring users of its reliability and safety.

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

