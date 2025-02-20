SuperGaming Partners with B3 to Launch Custom GameChain on Open Gaming Ecosystem

SuperGaming, a prominent Indian game developer, has partnered with B3, an open gaming ecosystem created by former Coinbase employees, to develop its own GameChain. This collaboration will integrate SuperGaming’s gaming ecosystem with B3’s Open Gaming Ecosystem, enhancing gameplay and enabling seamless cross-chain experiences for over 200 million users.

Expanding Gaming Ecosystem Onchain

Through this partnership, SuperGaming will transition its gaming ecosystem onchain, providing new gaming opportunities and fostering collaborations with other Web3 gaming studios. The move will also enhance in-game economics, allowing players to experience a unified gaming environment where they can interact with multiple titles effortlessly.

According to Saemi Kim, Director of Player1 Foundation, the governing body of the B3 protocol, “SuperGaming continues to push boundaries in gaming innovation. By leveraging technology from NPC Labs, the studio can integrate the benefits of Web3 gaming while collaborating within the Open Gaming Ecosystem. This allows the team to focus on enhancing gameplay for their massive user base.”

Success of Indus and SuperGaming’s Expanding Portfolio

This development follows the success of SuperGaming’s latest game, Indus, an Indo-futuristic Battle Royale that launched in India in October 2024. With over 6 million installs, Indus won Google Play’s Best of 2024 – Best Made in India Game award. Additionally, SuperGaming boasts an extensive portfolio, including titles like MaskGun, Tower Conquest, and Silly Royale, which collectively have over 100 million users. These games operate on SuperPlatform, a hyper-scalable, real-time multiplayer system that also powers third-party titles, including PAC-MAN.

Bringing Web2 and Web3 Players Together

Speaking about the partnership, Roby John, CEO of SuperGaming, stated, “B3’s technology enables us to integrate our games into the blockchain, allowing us to serve both Web2 and Web3 players. Developing our own GameChain ensures a customizable experience for all players while benefiting from the network effects and shared incentives of Open Gaming.”

B3’s Open Gaming Model: A New Approach to Blockchain Gaming

Following its highly anticipated token listing on Coinbase and other major exchanges, B3’s Open Gaming Ecosystem has attracted major studios such as Infinigods and the Echelon Prime Ecosystem, both of which are building B3 GameChains. This model enables a unified experience, allowing players to explore various games while benefiting original and new GameChains through a revenue-sharing structure.

According to Daryl Xu, Co-founder & CEO of NPC Labs, “Early blockchains were developed for financial applications, forcing game developers to overemphasize tokenomics, often compromising player experience. The Open Gaming Model provides an alternative—one that promotes creativity and collaboration.”

Rapid Growth of B3’s Ecosystem

Since its launch, B3’s ecosystem has seen significant adoption, with over 6 million wallets onboarded and 200 million transactions processed. BSMNT.fun serves as a gateway to this ecosystem, allowing users to access games across multiple blockchains with a single login. By eliminating common blockchain gaming barriers, the platform has grown to over 140,000 daily active players, emphasizing the growing demand for seamless and engaging gaming experiences.

To learn more about B3’s Open Gaming Manifesto, visit: https://opengaming.b3.fun/

For developers interested in building onchain games, visit: https://docs.b3.fun/