Surface Pro 8 price in India might start at Rs. 59,999

A few specs of the Surface Pro 8 have come to the fore revealing some key specs of the convertible device. These include a pair of Thunderbolt ports replacing the erstwhile USB-C and USB-A ports along with a 13-inch 120 Hz display. The upcoming Surface Pro 8 is also rumored to come with a user-replaceable SSD storage along with the latest 11th gen Intel processor under the hood.

The above leaks have their origin in a Twitter user by the name @shadowleaks who claims to have had access to a retail listing of the device in China. Some of the specs mentioned above have already been doing the rounds of the net in recent times, which makes it seem the specs are quite probable.

That said, many of the leaks do seem reasonable when taken in the context of other Surface devices launched in recent times. For instance, the Surface Pro 7+ launched earlier this year comes powered by the latest 11th gen Intel processors. That way, it is going to be a real surprise of the Surface Pro 8 misses out on that.

Further, user replaceable SSD storage too has become standard fitment on many of the recently launched Surface devices. These include the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7+, and so on. The same is also expected to be introduced to the Surface Pro 8 as well.

Coming to the display, that too seems to draw inspiration from the Surface Pro X. What that means is the display will likely be stretched to 13-inch besides having a 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, the side bezels are going to be thinner compared to those along the top and bottom.

The leaker also seems to have access to the pricing structure as well and is claiming a Rs. 59,999 price tag for the base model. However, it will be interesting to see what the top-end version of the Surface Pro 8 with twin Thunderbolt ports will be priced like.