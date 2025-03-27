Surya Roshni Introduces Energy-Efficient BLDC Fan Range

Surya Roshni, a diversified Indian conglomerate, has launched its latest series of Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) fans. The new range, comprising the Bliss Lumino, Arena Silencio, Sleek Air, and Bliss Star models, emphasizes energy conservation, enhanced durability, and contemporary design to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

The Indian fan market is currently undergoing a significant shift, driven by stricter energy efficiency regulations and a growing consumer preference for technologically advanced and energy-saving appliances. Increased rural electrification is also contributing to the rising demand for quality fans. Surya Roshni’s introduction of this BLDC fan range aims to address these market dynamics.

The key features of the new Surya Roshni BLDC fans include:

Energy-Saving BLDC Technology: These fans consume less electricity compared to traditional induction motor fans, leading to reduced energy bills for households.

Enhanced Air Delivery: The aerodynamic design of the fan blades ensures optimal air circulation for effective cooling.

User-Friendly Operation: A smart remote control is provided for convenient operation.

Modern Aesthetics: The fans are available in various elegant finishes, including Golden Beige, Cool Grey, Pearl White, Black Wood, and Backer Brown, to complement modern home interiors.

Long-Lasting Performance: The fans feature 100% copper winding and come with a five-year warranty, indicating a focus on durability and reliability.

Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting & Consumer Durable Business at Surya Roshni, commented on the launch, stating that energy conservation and sustainability are crucial in the current phase of the fan industry. He added that the new BLDC fan range aligns with the Viksit Bharat vision by offering a combination of performance, aesthetics, and cost-effectiveness. He further emphasized Surya Roshni’s commitment to providing high-quality and eco-friendly solutions.

Surya Roshni has ensured that its new BLDC fan range complies with the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Restriction of Hazardous Substances (ROHS). The company, established in 1973, has a long-standing presence in the Indian market, with business interests spanning lighting, fans, home appliances, steel, and PVC pipes.

Starting with steel tubes manufacturing, the company diversified into lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010, and consumer durables in 2014-15. Surya Roshni also holds a significant position in the steel pipes and strips sector, being the largest manufacturer of GI pipes and a major exporter of ERW pipes in India. The company’s revenue exceeds Rs. 8000 Cr, supported by a widespread dealer network across the country.

The newly launched BLDC fan series will be available for purchase at major retail outlets and online platforms, offering consumers an energy-efficient and stylish cooling solution for their homes.