Synology Unveils Next-Gen Data Protection Solutions for South Asia Enterprises Ahead of World Backup Day

In preparation for World Backup Day, Synology has introduced its latest ActiveProtect Appliance series, aiming to provide mid-sized and large enterprises in South Asia with enhanced data protection and recovery capabilities. This launch addresses the growing need for comprehensive solutions to safeguard against data breaches, ransomware attacks, and data loss.

Focused Solution for Modern Enterprises

With a strong global presence, Synology currently manages over 520 exabytes of data across 13 million servers, trusted by more than half of the Fortune 500 companies. The company’s advanced solutions focus on delivering reliable, secure, and flexible options for businesses seeking robust data protection. Currently, Synology protects over 25 million workloads across industries, ensuring data resilience and uninterrupted business operations.

Rising Cyber Threats in South Asia

In the SAARC region, ransomware attacks are projected to rise by over 50% in 2025, leading to an increasing demand for effective backup and recovery solutions. A prominent 2024 cyberattack that severely disrupted operations for a major financial technology provider, impacting nearly 300 local banks, served as a critical reminder of these threats. In response, the region’s data protection and recovery market is expected to grow at an annual rate of around 10% through 2029.

Introduction of ActiveProtect Appliance

Addressing these emerging cybersecurity and data management challenges, Synology has introduced the ActiveProtect Appliance series. This next-generation backup and recovery solution enhances backup speeds, improves ransomware resilience, and simplifies data management — all essential capabilities for modern businesses aiming to strengthen their cyber resilience.

Key Features of Synology ActiveProtect Appliances

The Synology ActiveProtect Appliance lineup brings several important capabilities to enterprises:

Enhanced Ransomware Protection: Equipped with advanced security protocols, the appliance supports immutable storage and air-gapped backups, ensuring strong data integrity and controlled access.

Unified Management Interface: A single user interface offers seamless monitoring, while the scalable cluster architecture supports up to 150,000 devices, providing enterprises with enhanced data visibility.

Cost-Effective Enterprise-Grade Protection: Compared to conventional backup systems, the deployment cost is approximately 20% lower. Its integrated hardware-software design streamlines installation, maintenance, and ongoing support, making enterprise-grade data protection more affordable and accessible.

Synology Emphasizes the Importance of Cyber Resilience

“Data is the foundation of every company, and building a cyber-resilient environment is crucial today,” said Russell Chen, Synology’s Country Manager for the SAARC region. “The demand for scalable, secure, and user-friendly data protection solutions has never been higher, and ActiveProtect is positioned to meet these needs in South Asia. We look forward to seeing how it helps enterprises secure their most critical assets with ease.”

Live Demonstrations at Synology Event

The launch event featured live demonstrations of the Synology ActiveProtect Appliance, highlighting its capabilities across various recovery scenarios. Whether recovering from minor data loss or restoring operations after large-scale disasters, the solution empowers enterprises to rapidly restore essential data and minimize operational downtime.

Streamlined Pricing and Licensing Structure

Unlike traditional backup solutions, which often involve complex hardware integrations and expensive licensing based on per-workload models, Synology offers a simplified pricing approach. With costs calculated per node and complimentary licensing for up to three servers, businesses gain more predictability in cost estimation while ensuring high-quality data protection.

Availability and Purchase Options

The Synology ActiveProtect Appliance series is now available for purchase through Synology’s authorized distributors and partners.