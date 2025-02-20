TATA.ev Marks Milestone of 2 Lakh EVs on the Road with Exclusive Offers

TATA.ev, India’s leading 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, is celebrating the achievement of over 2 lakh EVs on Indian roads. To mark this milestone, the company has introduced a 45-day celebration with a range of exclusive benefits aimed at boosting EV adoption and encouraging existing customers to upgrade to a new TATA.ev model.

With a customer base exceeding 2 lakh EV adopters, who have collectively driven more than 5 billion KM and helped reduce 7 lakh ton CO2 emissions, TATA.ev continues to dominate the market. Notably, more than 8,000 EV owners have surpassed the 1 lakh KM mark, reaffirming the reliability and performance of TATA.ev’s product portfolio.

Beyond vehicle offerings, TATA.ev is heavily investing in EV infrastructure, with plans to double India’s public charging network by installing over 4 lakh charging points by 2027. This initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to advancing sustainable and emission-free mobility and strengthening India’s EV ecosystem.

Exclusive Offers for New Customers

Exchange Bonus: Up to ₹ 50,000 on any passenger vehicle

Finance Benefits: Zero down payment and 100% on-road finance

Public Charging Benefits: 6 months of free charging at Tata Power stations for Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev

Home Charging Convenience: 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger with free installation

Additional Benefits for Existing Customers

Loyalty Bonus for Current TATA.ev Owners: ₹ 50,000 on purchasing Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev

Loyalty Bonus for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Owners: ₹ 20,000 on purchasing Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev

These exclusive benefits reflect TATA.ev’s commitment to making electric mobility more accessible while rewarding its growing EV community. By continuously focusing on innovation, infrastructure expansion, and customer-centric incentives, TATA.ev is paving the way for a sustainable future in the EV industry.