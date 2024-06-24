Tata Harrier EV Dual-Motor AWD Variant: A Detailed Look at the Spied Model

The Tata Harrier EV, a much-anticipated addition to Tata Motors’ electric vehicle lineup, has recently been spotted in various testing phases, hinting at an all-wheel drive (AWD) option equipped with dual electric motors. This development marks a significant step in Tata’s expansion into the electric SUV market, set against competitors like the Mahindra XUV.e8 and BYD Atto 3.

Vehicle Overview and Expected Features

The dual-motor AWD variant of the Harrier EV showcases a robust design that retains the silhouette of the internal combustion engine model but incorporates several EV-specific updates. These updates include a closed-off grille and specialized alloy wheels designed to optimize aerodynamics. The vehicle is expected to feature a modern interior, akin to its ICE counterpart, equipped with high-tech amenities such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and advanced connectivity features.

Performance and Capabilities

With the dual-motor setup, one motor at the front and the other at the rear, the Harrier EV is likely to offer enhanced traction and stability, pivotal for an AWD system. This configuration not only promises significant improvements in handling and ride quality but also positions the Harrier EV as a capable performer in diverse driving conditions. The test models have been equipped with a new multi-link rear suspension system, replacing the traditional torsion beam setup to further enhance driving dynamics​​.

Expected Launch and Price

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Harrier EV by early 2025 with an anticipated starting price of around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing strategy places it as a premium contender in the burgeoning electric SUV segment in India, directly competing with established and upcoming models in a similar price range​.

As Tata Motors continues its testing and development, the Harrier EV dual-motor AWD variant is poised to be a substantial offering in the electric vehicle market. With its blend of familiar design elements and cutting-edge electric mobility technologies, the Harrier EV aims to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly and technologically advanced vehicles.