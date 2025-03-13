Tata Motors Launches New Passenger Vehicle Portfolio in Sri Lanka with DIMO

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, in collaboration with DIMO, has introduced its all-new passenger vehicle portfolio in Sri Lanka. The launch includes a variety of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs), expanding Tata Motors’ presence in the country. This initiative marks Tata Motors’ return to the Sri Lankan market, with a focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability.

New Vehicle Lineup in Sri Lanka

At the launch event, Tata Motors showcased its popular SUV models—Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Tata Curvv—along with the Tiago.ev, an electric hatchback aimed at making electric mobility more accessible in Sri Lanka. Additionally, an exclusive preview of the Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, and Curvv.ev highlighted Tata Motors’ strong focus on electrification and advanced EV technology.

Commitment to Innovation, Safety, and Performance

The newly introduced lineup reflects the latest trends in mobility, integrating cutting-edge technology, a unique design language, and top-tier safety features. Tata Motors aims to set new benchmarks in the automobile industry, ensuring that Sri Lankan customers receive vehicles with best-in-class safety, groundbreaking performance, and advanced technological features.

Tata Motors’ Vision for Sri Lanka

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yash Khandelwal, Head of International Business at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated, “We are excited to enter Sri Lanka with a brand-new product portfolio that embodies bold design, advanced features, and superior safety. Our commitment to electrification continues with the launch of the Tiago.ev, which has already gained popularity in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. With our trusted partner, DIMO, we are confident in redefining Sri Lanka’s mobility landscape and offering an outstanding driving experience for customers.”

DIMO’s Commitment to Customer Service

Mr. Rajeev Pandithage, Executive Director of DIMO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Tata Motors is the first passenger vehicle brand to enter Sri Lanka after the market reopened. This new range of ICE and EV models introduces an exciting era of affordable innovation in the automotive sector. Supported by DIMO’s after-sales expertise, customers will experience unparalleled service and support, reinforcing our dedication to delivering excellence.”

Comprehensive After-Sales Service and Warranty

All ICE vehicles from Tata Motors come with a three-year or 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, while EVs include a three-year or 125,000 km warranty. Additionally, the high-voltage battery and motor in the EV models are covered by an eight-year or 165,000 km warranty.

Customers also benefit from DIMO’s 24/7 island-wide roadside assistance, technical support from experts trained by Tata Motors, and dedicated sales consultants for a seamless ownership experience. DIMO has also invested in special tools, software updates, and diagnostic equipment to maintain high service standards, ensuring that all repairs meet industry regulations.

Revolutionizing Sri Lanka’s Automotive Market

With the launch of this ICE and EV lineup, Tata Motors and DIMO aim to redefine the Sri Lankan automobile industry through advanced technology, superior service, and customer-focused solutions.

The new passenger vehicle range is available at a starting price of LKR 8.7 Mn through DIMO branch networks. For more details, customers can visit cars.tatamotors.lk.