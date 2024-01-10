TCL Debuts QD Mini LED 4K TV C755 Exclusively on Amazon

TCL has officially launched its C755 QD Mini LED 4K TV exclusively on Amazon, starting January 5th, 2024. The TV is available in various sizes and comes with advanced technological features.

Key Highlights:

TCL C755 QD Mini LED 4K TV launch exclusively on Amazon.

Available in sizes 98”, 85”, 75”, 65”, and 55”, starting at Rs. 74,990.

Features include QD Mini-Led panels, bezel-less design, and burning-free technology.

Offers 100% color accuracy with RGBY technology.

Enhanced viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced display, AiPQ Processor 3.0, and Dolby Vision Atmos.

High brightness and color performance with HDR 1600 nits and Quantum Dot technology.

Gaming features include 240Hz DLG technology and Game Master 2.0.

Google TV OS for a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Special launch offers including discounts and cashback options.

In January 2024, TCL announced the launch of the C755 QD Mini LED 4K TV, marking its first product line of the New Year. This model is equipped with a display that offers a longer lifespan and lower power consumption than OLED TVs. It utilizes QLED technology for enhanced color accuracy and viewing angles.

The C755 comes in a bezel-less design in various sizes and is built with QD Mini-Led panels. Mr. Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the TV’s high contrast ratio, vivid visuals, and flagship performance features.

The TV is designed to provide an immersive visual and audio experience. It features an IMAX Enhanced display, AiPQ Processor 3.0, and Dolby Vision Atmos. The HDR 1600 nits and Quantum Dot technology ensure bright and color-rich visuals.

For gamers, the C755 offers the latest 240Hz DLG technology and Game Master 2.0 for a seamless gaming experience. The TV also comes with Google TV OS, integrating content from various OTT platforms.

TCL has introduced special launch offers for the C755 on Amazon. The TV’s price starts from the MRP of Rs. 1,69,000, with a discounted launch price from Rs. 74,990. Customers can avail of additional cashback and EMI offers during the launch period.