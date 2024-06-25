TCL Introduces New 4K QLED Google TV Model C61B on Amazon

TCL, a significant player in the global television market, recently announced the launch of its new model, the C61B 4K QLED Google TV. This latest product is now available on Amazon, featuring advanced QLED and T-Screen Pro technologies aimed at enhancing the home entertainment experience.

The C61B model comes in four different screen sizes: 65”, 55”, 50”, and 43”, catering to various consumer preferences. With prices ranging from INR 34,990 to INR 76,990, the TV is designed to appeal to those seeking high-quality, tech-savvy, and aesthetically pleasing options for modern living spaces.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new model, emphasizing its role in setting high standards for the industry and elevating user experience with its latest features.

Features of TCL C61B

The TCL C61B is equipped with QLED Pro technology, which enhances color accuracy and balance, providing an immersive viewing experience. The inclusion of a new quaternary quantum crystal material in the display ensures long-lasting color fidelity, with a promise of no fading for up to 100,000 hours.

The TV also features T-Screen Pro technology, which enhances contrast by five times compared to standard models, bringing more details into focus. It boasts a wide viewing angle of over 178 degrees, combined with anti-glare technology to maintain superior visual quality under various lighting conditions.

Enhanced Audio and Smart Features

In addition to its visual capabilities, the C61B model integrates Google TV, offering users seamless access to a vast array of OTT content, including features like Google Meet, Hey Google, and Google Kids. The integration of an ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer with DTS Virtual and Dolby ATMOS enhances the audio experience, making it comparable to a theater-like environment right in one’s living room.

For gamers, the model includes a 120Hz game accelerator and game master features, along with Dolby Vision, which enhances the visual experience during gameplay.

Focus on Customer Wellness and Additional Features

TCL has doubled the storage capacity of the C61B to 32GB, aiming to provide ample space for apps and media, which is a significant increase from the industry standard of 16GB. The company has also focused on eye care, incorporating flicker-free screens and optimizing for low blue light and natural light, demonstrating their commitment to user comfort and health.

Summary

With the launch of the C61B, TCL continues to solidify its reputation as a reliable brand in the television industry by offering a product that combines advanced technology, user-centric design, and a commitment to quality and customer well-being.