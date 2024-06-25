Home News TCL Introduces New 4K QLED Google TV Model C61B on Amazon

CL launches its new 4K QLED Google TV - C61B on Amazon June 2024 TCL a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has achieved a breakthrough in visual excellence by launching its new 4K QLED Google TV - C61B. Integrated with QLED pro and T-Screen Pro technology, this visual masterpiece is designed to deliver a redefined home entertainment experience. The QLED Google TV is available in different screen sizes - 65”,55”,50”,43” to meet the diverse needs of consumers.  It boasts a slim and uni-body design that turns the home into a captivating masterpiece and meets the preferences of modern consumers, seeking compact yet advanced models to augment their room interiors. The prices start at INR 34,990 and go up to INR 76,990. It is available to purchase from the leading E-commerce marketplace, Amazon with lucrative discounts and offers. Delighted with the launch, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, “We are thrilled with the latest innovation in home entertainment experience. With C61B, we are looking forward to a redefined viewing experience with cutting-edge technology and user-centric features. Keeping up with the pace of the evolving digital world, our latest offering can set new standards for the industry.” C61B for sustainable visual excellence Integrated with innovative and technologically powerful features, the new model C61B offers stunning colour accuracy and colour balance for an immersive viewing experience. It is equipped with QLED Pro technology to offer unmatched brilliance and depth to exhibit vivid visuals. Its brand-new quaternary quantum crystal material ensures effective light emission that ultimately promises no fading for 100,000 hours.    Furthermore, the new model is integrated with T-Screen Pro technology that promises 5X higher contrast to its viewers and brings more details to attention. Additionally, it has a wide viewing angle of ＞178° with no halo and anti-glare technology to achieve the highest visual excellence.  C61B Smart Google TV with ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer Being one of the most trusted brands in the global TV market, TCL is continuing to make a significant leap in delivering smart experiences. The new 4K QLED TV is integrated with Google TV allows customers to discover their favorite OTT content, use Hey Google, Google Meet, and Google Kids for filtered content, and make a Google Watchlist.  Furthermore, TCL has also embedded an ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer that elevates the home theatre experience with DTS VirtualX for virtualized 3D sound and Dolby ATMOS for theatrical sound enjoyment. Apart from this, gaming enthusiasts can unleash their true gaming potential with a 120Hz game accelerator and game master. Further, Dolby Vision amplifies their gaming experience with more enhanced visuals.  TCL has extended the storage space in C61B to 32GB which is 2X than the industry standard of 16 GB storage. Furthermore, keeping up with its customer-centricity, the company has also committed to ensure eye care through a multi-pronged approach - flicker-free screen, low blue light and natural light optimization.

