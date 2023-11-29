TCS Launches AWS Generative AI Practice for Global Industries

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the launch of its new generative AI practice in collaboration with AWS, focusing on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance business operations across various industry sectors. This move is part of TCS’s strategy to deepen its AI expertise, following the foundation training in Generative AI for over 100,000 of its employees globally.

Key Highlights:

TCS’s new AWS Generative AI practice aims to employ responsible AI frameworks and its PacePort innovation hubs.

The practice will develop a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services for different industry sectors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts extends its partnership with TCS and AWS for digital transformation, utilizing AWS generative AI services.

Generative AI is increasingly gaining interest among enterprises for its potential to revolutionize various industries. TCS, in this venture, aims to leverage its extensive experience and domain knowledge to develop a wide range of generative AI use-cases for different sectors. With over 100,000 employees trained in foundational aspects of generative AI, the company is set to deepen this expertise, including certifying 25,000 employees in AWS generative AI services.

The AWS Generative AI practice of TCS will guide enterprises in choosing and scaling appropriate solutions to transform their organizations using AWS services like Amazon Bedrock. Consultants from TCS will assist clients in identifying impactful use-cases, experimenting, and co-innovating AI-powered solutions.

Innovations will be fostered at TCS Pace Ports, located in major cities around the world. These hubs facilitate collaboration with academic researchers and startup partners, contributing to a rich innovation ecosystem. Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head of TCS AI.Cloud unit, emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to generative AI deployment, focusing on creativity, productivity, and business value.

TCS’s portfolio in generative AI spans consulting, solution design, large language model training, guardrail agent design, project delivery, and ongoing maintenance. They are also developing a responsible AI framework to ensure ethical and safe AI uses.

This new practice will aid customers in extracting and classifying organizational knowledge and generating insights for optimized decision-making and content creation, thus enhancing customer experience and employee productivity. TCS also plans to incorporate Amazon CodeWhisperer to boost client IT productivity by offering AI-powered code recommendations to developers.

Vasi Philomin, Vice President of Generative AI at AWS, highlights the transformational nature of generative AI in reimagining customer experiences and improving overall business operations. AWS aims to make AI accessible across various industries and company sizes.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has selected TCS as a strategic technology partner for managing its IT and digital transformation on AWS. Scott Strickland, Chief Information Officer at Wyndham, mentions their digital transformation journey with TCS and AWS, focusing on cloud migration and data standardization to harness the power of generative AI.

TCS provides comprehensive services around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry-specific innovation on AWS. The company holds multiple AWS qualifications and boasts a large pool of AWS cloud-ready professionals. These experts combine domain knowledge with AWS technology to create tailored solutions for different industry sub-verticals. More information about TCS’s AWS services can be found on their website.