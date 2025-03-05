TCS Partners with Vantage Towers to Introduce Digital Platform for Telecom Site Management in Europe

With the introduction of a new digital service platform, Tata Consultancy Services and Vantage Towers aim to simplify service processes and enhance telecom infrastructure development across Europe.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global player in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced a collaboration with Vantage Towers, the second-largest telecom tower operator in Europe with a network spanning 86,000 sites. The partnership focuses on launching a digital platform designed to improve the experience for property owners leasing land for telecom towers. This initiative aims to simplify service processes, improve property owner satisfaction, and reinforce site partnerships across European markets. TCS Partners with Vantage Towers will also deploy TCS Crystallus™ for Telecom, a specialized industry solution developed to accelerate digital transformation in the telecom sector.

Enhancing Landowner Experience Across Multiple Countries

As part of this collaboration, property owners across eight European markets will have 24/7 access to customer support through their preferred channels. This comprehensive approach empowers landowners by offering direct access to essential information. At the same time, it enables Vantage Towers representatives and stakeholders to retrieve key data seamlessly through a centralized digital system.

Tobias Steinig, Chief Digital Officer at Vantage Towers, stated that fostering strong, long-term relationships with landowners benefits both parties. These partnerships contribute directly to successful network expansion and digital transformation efforts across Europe. He emphasized that the new platform highlights Vantage Towers’ commitment to operational excellence, ensuring transparency and high service quality for its property partners.

Building on an Established Collaboration

TCS Partners with Vantage Towers have a history of working together, and this latest development further strengthens their collaborative relationship. By combining technology-driven solutions with deep industry expertise, the two organizations aim to deliver tangible value for property partners. Vantage Towers relies heavily on its network of property owners to expand infrastructure across Europe. Through this new digital platform, Vantage Towers expects to enhance retention rates and convert property owners into long-term advocates for the brand, supporting the broader objective of sustainable telecom growth.

Akhilesh Tiwari, President of Communications, Media, and Information Services at Tata Consultancy Services, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. He highlighted that this platform will improve the overall property owner experience, enhance operational agility, and optimize site management processes. TCS Partners with ServiceNow to co-develop innovative solutions tailored to support Vantage Towers’ long-term goals of digital transformation and growth.

ServiceNow Collaboration for Seamless Workflows

TCS Partners with ServiceNow, a global leader in digital workflow solutions, to develop the new platform’s functionality. The system will allow property owners to submit service requests easily, while providing Vantage Towers with a consolidated system to track and manage requests efficiently.

Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President for Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, and Technology at ServiceNow, noted that ServiceNow is committed to assisting companies like Vantage Towers in their digital transformation journeys. He highlighted that consolidating various systems into a single platform would streamline property owner interactions and enhance operational efficiency. TCS Partners with Vantage Towers and ServiceNow to create a fully digital experience, enabling Vantage Towers to set new benchmarks in the telecommunications infrastructure industry.

TCS’ Extensive Expertise in Telecom Sector

With over 25 years of industry experience, TCS Partners with communication and media clients in 45 countries. TCS’ Communications, Media, and Information Services (CMI) division delivers solutions from over 105 delivery centers, serving more than a billion subscribers globally. The services provided cover the full spectrum of communications and telecom functions, from modernization to network management, IT services, and operational support.

This new initiative reflects TCS Partners’ commitment to serving European enterprises, where the company has maintained a presence for over 45 years. During this period, TCS Partners have driven transformation for leading organizations across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, telecom, retail, travel, and logistics. With operations across 62 European offices, TCS Partners with clients to help them adapt to evolving market conditions, ensuring long-term success through innovation and technology.