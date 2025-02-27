Tech Mahindra Integrates IndusQ LLM with Qualcomm AI Hub for Enterprise AI Advancement

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced a strategic AI-led collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This partnership successfully integrates Tech Mahindra’s proprietary AI model, IndusQ LLM, into the Qualcomm AI Hub—a platform dedicated to on-device AI model deployment. IndusQ is an extension of Indus, optimized to work seamlessly with Qualcomm’s technologies. This milestone establishes Tech Mahindra as the only Global System Integrator (GSI) to achieve this level of integration, further cementing its leadership in AI-driven enterprise solutions.

Driving AI Innovation Across Industries

This collaboration combines Qualcomm Technologies’ AI expertise with Tech Mahindra’s AI-powered enterprise solutions, fostering innovation in connected devices, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities. By leveraging scalable AI solutions, this initiative enables real-time insights, automation, and decision-making at the edge. The integration also enhances on-device compute capabilities, facilitating new applications across varied network conditions. For developers, this model simplifies deployment and accelerates scaling, eliminating the need for complex configurations.

Enhancing AI at the Edge

Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer & Global Head of AI and Emerging Technologies, Tech Mahindra, stated, “With AI research at its core, R&D organizations are working to push AI to the edge, ensuring low computing and low carbon requirements are met. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies enables AI-powered use cases, helping enterprises enhance operational efficiency, automation, and customer experience at the edge. Together, we are making AI more inclusive and accessible for businesses operating in diverse linguistic markets.”

Localized AI for Multilingual Markets

A key feature of Tech Mahindra’s AI model is its support for Hindi and its 37 dialects, allowing businesses to deliver tailored solutions and overcome language barriers. This ensures AI accessibility across multilingual regions like India. By utilizing localized AI solutions, application developers can expand into untapped markets, reinforcing Tech Mahindra’s position in edge AI computing worldwide.

Expanding AI Use Cases with Qualcomm AI Hub

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India, said, “At Qualcomm Technologies, we are unlocking the potential of AI and edge computing. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra to integrate IndusQ LLM into the Qualcomm AI Hub enhances AI-driven solutions and expands Qualcomm’s AI offerings. We are excited about the possibilities this brings for both consumer and enterprise applications.”

Snapdragon X-Series and AI Democratization

The Qualcomm AI Hub supports multiple verticals, including mobile, compute, automotive, and IoT. For instance, the Snapdragon X-Series platforms feature one of the world’s fastest NPUs in laptops, delivering 45 TOPS for on-device LLM capabilities. This allows businesses in diverse linguistic markets like India to leverage enterprise-ready AI solutions for real-time insights, automation, and decision-making. By democratizing AI applications, these processors enable enterprises to optimize operations, unlock new revenue streams, and accelerate digital transformation.