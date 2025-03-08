Tech Queens: Women Driving Innovation Across Industries

Innovation knows no bounds, and women across various sectors are proving that technology is a powerful tool for transformation. Whether in beauty, healthcare, finance, or art, female entrepreneurs are using cutting-edge tech to disrupt traditional systems and introduce groundbreaking solutions. From leveraging AI in skincare to using smart cutting machines in resin art and developing digital platforms for wellness, these visionaries are redefining industries with their passion, resilience, and innovation.

Meenakshi Menon – Founder, GenS

At 66, Meenakshi Menon is challenging societal views on aging with her innovative platform, GenS Life. Inspired by her personal experiences with age-related biases, she launched GenS Life in 2024 to provide a tech-enabled support system for seniors. The platform offers services in health, wellness, companionship, financial planning, and senior-friendly travel options to empower those over 60. With a background in advertising and media, Menon has seamlessly integrated her expertise with her commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors. Her vision is to make aging a fulfilling experience rather than a challenge.

Akanksha Vishnoi – Co-founder & CMO, YesMadam

Akanksha Vishnoi, the Co-founder and CMO of YesMadam, is a driving force in the beauty and wellness industry. Her leadership has transformed YesMadam into a tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider, offering convenience and empowering thousands of women entrepreneurs. Despite her background in law from Symbiosis International University, her passion for branding led her to play a key role in the company’s success.

After the tragic loss of her father to COVID-19, she fully committed to expanding YesMadam and ensuring its impact. Today, she leads a network of over 4,500 women service partners, enabling financial independence through skilled opportunities. As a Co-founder, she is shaping the company’s vision to provide high-quality beauty services while creating a sustainable career path for women in the gig economy.

Sana Saad – Founder, Starburst Craft

Sana Saad, a freelance designer from Kerala, is revolutionizing crafting with technology. What started as a college hobby in 2017 evolved into Starburst Craft, a brand powered by digital design and automation. Her turning point came in 2021 when she integrated a Cricut machine into her workflow, enabling precision cutting and intricate designs. This smart tool allowed her to scale from handmade paper crafts to customized 3D pop-ups, tumblers, keychains, and more, merging her architectural background with creative entrepreneurship.

Beyond physical products, she expanded her business through the Cricut Artist Program (CAP), selling SVG design files digitally. By utilizing automation and AI-powered precision, she doubled production, increased sales, and built a thriving brand that empowers creators worldwide. Her journey demonstrates how technology is transforming modern crafting.

Akanksha Hazari – Founder & CEO, LoveLocal

Akanksha Hazari is the Founder and CEO of LoveLocal, a hyperlocal e-commerce company that digitizes local kirana stores, helping small businesses grow with technology. With an MBA from Cambridge and a background in policy think tanks, she is a pioneer in India’s tech ecosystem. She is also recognized as the first solo woman tech founder in India to raise $18 million in a funding round.

A passionate social entrepreneur, Hazari previously led a team to win the Hult Global Case Challenge, earning recognition from President Bill Clinton for her efforts in improving clean water access in underserved communities. Her innovative model is reshaping the way local businesses operate online, making them more competitive in the digital economy.