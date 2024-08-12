Technology as a Catalyst for Justice: Insights from the National Conference

Technology is transforming India's justice system! This article explores how digital tools are bridging the urban-rural gap, ensuring speedy and fair justice for all.

In a recent national conference on technology’s role in the Indian judicial system, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant highlighted the transformative impact of technology in modernizing the judiciary. He emphasized that the integration of technology has provided an essential interface between digitalization and judicial processes, particularly in bridging the gap between rural and urban areas.

Technology’s Role in Expanding Access to Justice

Technology has helped citizens in remote regions get access to speedy justice: SC judge Chandigarh. Justice Kant underscored how citizens in remote regions now have access to efficient, effective, and speedy justice through the use of digital tools. This reflects a key theme of the conference, which served as a reflective platform to analyze progress and identify areas needing attention in the ongoing digitization of courts across India.

Showcasing Innovation and Best Practices

The conference discussions included practical demonstrations of innovative practices being implemented by various high courts. Justice Kant inaugurated several initiatives, including a new advanced software development lab, e-Gate pass facility, and three thematic murals, all virtually. He concluded by reiterating that the ultimate goal of technology is to serve as a tool to achieve justice and fairness.

The Need for Continuous Technological Advancement

Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal highlighted the need for regular national conferences on judicial technology, advocating for annual events and virtual meetings to keep the judiciary updated with technological advancements. He cited tools like the e-prison system and Adalat IN app as examples of how technology streamlines court processes and enhances access to justice.

The conference emphasized the vital role of technology in modernizing India’s judicial system, making justice more accessible, efficient, and transparent for all citizens, regardless of their location. It also underscored the need for continuous learning and adaptation in the face of rapid technological advancements.