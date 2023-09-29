TECNO Introduces its First Flip Phone in Sub-50K Segment: PHANTOM V FLIP 5G

TECNO is set to launch its innovative smartphone, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G, exclusively for the Indian market. Available on Amazon.in from October 1, 2023, the smartphone is priced at INR 49,999. It features cutting-edge technologies combined with a unique design. It is also equipped with a 64MP+13MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera, aiming to meet the requirements of its user base.

Key Highlights:

Priced at INR 49,999, available from October 1, 2023, on Amazon.in.

64MP+13MP rear camera setup and 32MP front camera.

Early bird sale: No-cost EMI option for 12 months at INR 4167/month.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, commented on the launch, saying, “With PHANTOM, our goal is to offer a unique experience in the premium segment. The focus is on innovation through new design features and AI integration with ELLA GPT, catering to our users’ evolving needs. The design is meant for convenience, and we remain dedicated to providing top-notch technologies at competitive prices.”

Distinct Features of PHANTOM V FLIP 5G:

Design and Display: The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G provides users with a distinct design, featuring a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover display. Users can access a range of functions, from music to messages, with one-thumb control. Additionally, the internal 6.9”FHD+ Adaptive 120Hz AMOLED display utilizes high-strength glass and a specially developed hinge for a smooth viewing experience. It is available in two colors- Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn.

Advanced Photography: TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G offers versatile photography options. The hoverlock design enables the phone to stand at any angle between 30-150˚. This design facilitates various photo experiences, from group shots to hands-free time-lapses. The rear camera includes a 64MP + 13MP resolution with enhanced low-light capabilities. Furthermore, the 32MP front camera comes with an LED flashlight, a first for flip phones in India.

AI Integration: The smartphone features an AI companion, ELLA GPT, providing users with a conversational experience. From drafting a letter to answering questions, ELLA GPT acts as a personal assistant. The PHANTOM V Flip 5G also introduces the new HiOS 13.5 operating system, based on Android 13, supporting flip smartphone-specific apps and features. Users are promised 2 Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

Affordability and Purchase Options: For a limited time, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G is priced at Rs 49,999/- on Amazon.in. An added advantage is the no-cost EMI option for 12 months during the early bird sale, translating to INR 4167 per month, providing an accessible ownership experience for customers.