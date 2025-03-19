TECNO Joins Forces with Kolkata Knight Riders for #SignalJeetKa Campaign

TECNO Mobile India has announced a partnership with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming cricket season. The collaboration will see TECNO, a technology brand, launch its #SignalJeetKa campaign in association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

The partnership aims to connect with India’s youth and cricket enthusiasts, leveraging the widespread passion for the sport in the country. TECNO intends to utilize its focus on providing strong signal and connectivity through its smartphones to enhance the fan experience during the cricket season.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, stated, “Cricket unites millions in India, and this partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders aligns with our goal to empower the youth. Our #SignalJeetKa initiative will ensure fans remain connected to the game’s action.”

KKR’s motto, #KorboLorboJeetbo (We Will Perform, We Will Fight, We Will Win), resonates with TECNO’s “Stop At Nothing” brand ethos. This synergy highlights a shared commitment to teamwork, perseverance, and the spirit of cricket. The collaboration also reflects TECNO’s strategy to engage with the younger demographic in India, who show significant interest in both technology and sports.

Binda Day, CMO, Knight Riders Sports, commented on the partnership, saying, “Technology plays a crucial role in the growth of cricket in India. Our collaboration with TECNO presents an opportunity to foster a seamless connection in this regard. At KKR, our focus is on creating an immersive experience for our fans, bringing them closer to the game through this partnership.”

This partnership positions TECNO as a brand that emphasizes performance and connectivity. KKR has also recently announced partnerships with Dream11, Vikram Solar, and SIX5SIX as sponsors for the 2025 season. The Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to play their first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.