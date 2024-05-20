TECNO launches CAMON 30 Premier 5G and CAMON 30 5G in India with advanced cameras, high-refresh-rate displays, and powerful processors, starting from INR 27,999.

TECNO has officially launched the CAMON 30 Premier 5G and CAMON 30 5G in India, expanding its portfolio in the mid-range smartphone segment. Both models boast significant upgrades in performance, camera capabilities, and display quality, promising to deliver a robust user experience.

Key Specifications and Features

TECNO CAMON 30 Premier 5G

Display and Design: The CAMON 30 Premier 5G features a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144Hz. This high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits, making it suitable for viewing content even under direct sunlight.

Performance: Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This powerful combination ensures seamless multitasking and smooth performance for demanding applications and games.

Camera: The CAMON 30 Premier 5G comes equipped with TECNO’s PolarAce Imaging System, featuring three 50-megapixel sensors. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens, providing versatile photography options. The front camera is also a 50MP sensor, catering to high-resolution selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging: The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging, enabling quick top-ups and prolonged usage on a single charge.

Software: The device runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14, which offers a range of customization options and features designed to enhance user experience.

Connectivity: In terms of connectivity, the CAMON 30 Premier 5G supports dual 5G SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

Price and Availability: The TECNO CAMON 30 Premier 5G is expected to be priced at INR 39,999 and will be available in two color options: Hawaii Lava Black and Alps Snowy Silver. It is set to go on sale from May 23, 2024.

TECNO CAMON 30 5G

Display and Design: The CAMON 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This provides a fluid visual experience and is ideal for gaming and media consumption.

Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, the CAMON 30 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This configuration ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming.

Camera: The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens, along with a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Battery and Charging: The CAMON 30 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 70W fast charging, ensuring quick charging times and extended battery life.

Software: Similar to the Premier variant, the CAMON 30 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14, offering a smooth and customizable user interface.

Connectivity: This model supports dual 5G SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Price and Availability: The TECNO CAMON 30 5G is priced at INR 27,999 and will be available in two color variants: Dusk Blue and Starlight Silver. It will also be available for purchase starting from May 23, 2024.

TECNO’s new launches in the CAMON 30 series mark a significant step in its efforts to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India. With advanced imaging systems, powerful processors, and high-refresh-rate displays, both the CAMON 30 Premier 5G and CAMON 30 5G are poised to offer a compelling choice for consumers looking for feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices.