Tecno Spark 20 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6080, 108MP Camera

Tecno has unveiled its latest offering in the mid-range smartphone segment, the Spark 20 Pro 5G. With an impressive 108MP primary camera and 5G connectivity, this device aims to provide a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers seeking powerful features.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Specifications

The Spark 20 Pro boasts a large 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While the screen technology may not be the most advanced, the high refresh rate promises a fluid user experience, particularly when gaming or scrolling through content. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking and comes with an IP53 rating, offering some protection against dust and splashes.

Under the hood, the Spark 20 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, a mid-range processor known for its balance of performance and efficiency. Coupled with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the phone should handle everyday tasks and moderate gaming without significant issues. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 with Tecno’s HiOS 14 custom skin.

The standout feature of the Spark 20 Pro is its 108MP primary camera. This high-resolution sensor has the potential to capture detailed images in well-lit conditions. However, it remains to be seen how it performs in low-light situations and how well the accompanying 2MP depth sensor and auxiliary lens contribute to overall image quality. An 8MP front-facing camera caters to selfie enthusiasts and video calls.

A robust 5000mAh battery powers the Spark 20 Pro, promising a decent battery life for average usage. The phone supports 33W fast charging, which should help replenish the battery quickly. Additionally, 10W reverse charging is a handy feature for charging other devices in a pinch.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Price and Availability:

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G comes in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 16,999The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting July 11th, with a Rs 2,000 cashback offer on certain payment methods.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G appears to be a well-rounded mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities and a large, high-refresh-rate display. While it’s not a flagship device, its specifications and features make it a potential contender in its price segment. However, its real-world performance, camera quality, and software experience will ultimately determine its success in a competitive market.